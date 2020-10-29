Adrian Peterson Shares Classic Everson Griffen Story

During his video conference with Detroit media on Thursday, Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was asked if he had any stories about newly acquired defensive end Everson Griffen.

Peterson chose to share a story about how he once saved the Minnesota Vikings' Chinese food buffet while 'locking up' with his teammate.

Here is Peterson's version of the story:

Me and Everson (Griffen), we used to lock up. Meaning, it was like a wrestling match. Every training camp, at least once or twice, but usually it was only once because it was pretty intense. So this was after training camp and we were back in Eden Prarie or Winter Park and we were coming out of Friday's practice. We'd normally have our tables lined up and pick which restaurants would provide meals.

This day it was a Chinese restaurant that a lot of the guys really loved the food and it was all laid out. I don't know what kicked it off or started it. I think I'm sure it had to do with something like us just talking, going back and forth. We end up locking up again.

And, it was intense. He's very competitive and I'm very competitive. We ended up locking up, we're tussling and we're falling to the ground and getting up and just pushing each other back and forth. If you were an outsider, you wouldn't know that we were just having fun.

I caught him slipping -- like you got to ask him about this, he won't admit it. He's going to say that he won all of them.

But, I caught him slipping and his knee bent back and I took advantage and I rushed him. And I end up stopping because I was going to run him into all the food.

Now, when when I think about it, I should have just sacrificed the food because when I eased up, he came full strength ahead and just BAM, slamming me into the ground.

I'm just like, 'Bruh.' That pretty much ended it, but I was like, 'Bro, you lost. You seen that I gave up. Why did you take advantage of me like that?'

So, we kind of go back and forth about that for a little bit. But, that's just one of many stories I can share with you."