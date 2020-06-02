AllLions
Orlovsky: Lions Will Make Playoffs If Defense Plays 'Average'

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions just need to play average defense in order to secure a spot in the 2020 NFL playoffs. 

Quite the bold statement. 

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky explained on a recent edition of "Get Up" that he expects the Lions to have a top-10 offense. 

With that said, he believes if the defense improves to the point of being "average" the team can certainly make an appearance in the playoffs this year.

"Actually felt the Lions were gunna make the playoffs last year and they were a 3-4 football team with Matthew Stafford healthy. He was playing MVP type of football," Orlovsky said. "Okudah has got to step in and be Darius Slay. He’s got to be a lockdown corner. I love the addition of D’Andre Swift. I expect them to use D’Andre Swift like the Saints use Alvin Kamara."

He added, "That defense has to play better. If that defense is in the 30s (NFL defensive ranking) again, they won’t make the playoffs. If they play average football defensively -- that is going to be in Detroit a top-5 or top-7 offense with a healthy Matthew Stafford. That division has some question marks. I am going to say my Detroit Lions make the playoffs. 

Orlovsky is known as being an avid supporter of Stafford and the Lions organization. 

The comment's made reiterate what many believe and have voiced about the 2020 edition of the Detroit Lions. 

It is a team that will need to be carried by the offense in order to have success, as Orlovsky believes the defense simply has to be average in order for the Lions to be in the playoffs.

