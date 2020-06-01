AllLions
NFL Analyst Writes 'Detroit Basically Treaded Water' This Offseason

John Maakaron

It is no secret the Detroit Lions roster, specifically the defense needed to be overhauled following a subpar 2019 campaign.

One of the common complaints from supporters and pundits who are skeptical is that general manager Bob Quinn and Co. did not actually drastically improve the 2020 roster.

As Peter King explained in his weekly Football Morning in America column: 

"But what will it mean? Detroit basically treaded water in the offseason, trading ace cornerback Darius Slay to Philadelphia and using the third pick in the draft on his replacement, Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah. He’ll play opposite new cornerback Desmond Trufant, who comes from Atlanta after a disappointing end there. Patricia’s D needs to show progress after allowing a gaudy 24.5 points a game in his first two years, not the kind of performance the Lions expected when they hired the Belichick disciple two years ago. He’ll need strong performances from a couple of former Patriots who just arrived this year—instinctive safety Duron Harmon and roving linebacker Jamie Collins. I won’t be shocked if Detroit contends, because the Lions will score. The big question is the D."

Detroit is primed for a rebound season with a returning and healthy Matthew Stafford, along with a trio of highly talented veteran wide receivers. 

Matt Patricia is 9-22-1 in two seasons and has yet to finish above last place in the division. 

If Detroit is to take the next step forward, the players on the current roster must perform at or above the level of those who departed in the offseason. 

SI Lions Roundtable: Should Lions Extend LT Taylor Decker

OC Darrell Bevell is Clear Leader of Lions' Offense

Early Look at Lions' Potential 53-Man Roster

