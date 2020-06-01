AllLions
One Key Defensive Stat Lions Must Improve Immediately

John Maakaron

If the Detroit Lions are to take steps forward in 2020, the defense must do a better job of stopping opponents from scoring in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Detroit's defense was highly ineffective keeping opponents from scoring -- as evidenced by the 423 total points allowed by the Matt Patricia led defense.

Even more concerning was the 149 points given up in the fourth quarter. 

Detroit Lions writer Tim Twentyman reported the number of points scored by opposing offenses put a significant amount of pressure on Detroit's offense to keep up. 

Twentyman explains: 

"Of those 423 points allowed, 149 came in the fourth quarter, which was the second most points allowed in the fourth quarter among the league's 32 teams. Opponents averaged 26.4 points per game. That puts a lot of pressure on the offense week to week.

Consider this, the six teams that allowed more points than the Lions last season were Washington (435), Arizona (442), Tampa Bay (449), New York Giants (451), Carolina (470) and Miami (494). Including the Lions, the Redskins, Cardinals, Giants, Panthers and Dolphins all finished in the bottom third in the league in terms of their record and drafted in the top 10 this year."

It is reasonable to expect a defense led by Patricia to be able to stop opponents late in games, especially in his third season with more players that fit his system.

If Detroit's record is going to significantly improve this season, more key plays must be made on defense to avoid a repeat of 2019.

