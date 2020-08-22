SI.com
Matt Patricia: Time for Lions to Get into 'Third Preseason Game Mode'

Vito Chirco

No preseason games has led to a training camp like no other for Matt Patricia and the Lions. 

The coronavirus pandemic played a huge role in the NFL's decision to cancel all four preseason games, and it also resulted in there being no scrimmages for the Lions with other teams.

Patricia & Co. have subsequently placed an even higher level of importance on each day of practice in Allen Park, when it comes to not only getting ready for the season but also evaluating the talent that currently comprises Detroit's training camp roster. 

Patricia's next task is to get his team into "third preseason game mode" -- something that will incorporate taking elements from past years of training camp. 

"The biggest part of it really is making sure that the things we've done against other opponents -- maybe in the practice stuff -- and trying to figure out how do we get that into our own drills against each other safely, in a timeline that we think is appropriate," Patricia said Saturday during a video conference with Detroit media. "Certainly, we're getting to that point, probably more next week, where we're kind of in that third preseason game mode. But, it's also far enough out from the first game. So, there's a little bit of a safety factor for us, too, where we can go hard, kind of cut it loose and then, move forward after that. So, putting those drills in are really important." 

Patricia believes trying to simulate the game speed of special teams in practice is among the most challenging aspects of there being no preseason action. 

"The simulation of that speed and as much as we push it in practice, that's straight out space-and-speed play, with another colored jersey and competition," Patricia explained. "It really goes to the next level." 

The Lions are getting creative in their attempt to make up for the loss of exhibition contests. 

They are utilizing tracking data called "high-effort speeds" and "high-effort yardage percentages." 

"We're looking at those to try and get a gauge of how well or how quickly our players are moving and how much that is simulating game speed. And then, we take that into those drills and say, 'Okay, this is a pretty accurate look at what it's going to be like in the game, or this drill is really not accurate enough, as far as what it looks like in the game,'" Patricia commented.   

All a part of getting one's team ready for an NFL season in a far-from-normal year. 

