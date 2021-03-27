2021 NFL Mock Draft: Will Detroit Lions Draft Sewell or Pitts?

Check out who the Detroit Lions select following the big NFL draft trades.

With the 2021 NFL Draft a little over a month away, things just became a lot more interesting for the Detroit Lions.

The San Francisco 49ers have all but declared publicly they want to draft a quarterback after they agreed to a massive trade with the Miami Dolphins.

The 49ers are dealing the Nos. 12 and 102 picks this year, as well as first-rounders in 2022 and 2023 to the Dolphins in order to move up to the the No. 3 spot.

Miami then moved back up by trading the No. 12 pick and a future first-rounder to the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 6 choice.

Here is our latest Lions-specific, seven-round mock draft post trades.

First round, No. 7 overall: Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell

It is presumed that the first four picks will be quarterbacks.

Cincinnati could realistically pass on Sewell to select Rashawn Slater, who has the ability to play multiple positions well along the offensive line.

Considered one of the top offensive lineman in the draft, landing Sewell would be considered a home run for general manager Brad Holmes and Detroit's front office.

Second round, No. 41 overall: TCU safety Trevon Moehrig

Position versatility will make Moehrig coveted by several NFL teams.

At TCU, Moehrig succeeded when he was asked to perform multiple roles.

On film, it is clear he was able to defend the slot, manned the box and played deep on the Horn Frogs defense.

With Detroit's secondary needing an overhaul, adding Moehrig would pay immediate dividends.

Third round, No. 72 overall: Western Michigan wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge

He's no surefire bet to be a No. 2-caliber receiver right away at the NFL level. But, with some seasoning, he could become just that.

There may be some concerns regarding his stature --he's small at only 5-foot-9, 189 pounds, but he makes up for it with his top-level speed.

He also would offer the Lions a solid degree of versatility, with his ability to play on both the inside and outside.

Third round, No. 101 overall (acquired from the L.A. Rams): Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone

Detroit signed Alex Anzalone during free agency to aid the ailing linebackers unit.

Christian Jones, Jarrad Davis and Reggie Ragland have all moved on from Detroit's weakest position on the defensive side of the football.

According to Mile High Huddle, "While linebackers are essentially the running back of the defense in positional value, having guys who can run can make a world of difference in today's pass game. McGrone was up and down during his time at Michigan, but there are some pretty special athletic flashes in his game. He raises the athletic floor of the room day one and might even push to start at some point in 2021."

Fourth round, No. 112 overall: Florida State EDGE Janarius Robinson

Robinson's pro day performance successfully showcased one of the Seminoles productive defensive lineman.

He measured in at 6-foot-5 and 263 pounds with an 86 1/4 inch wingspan.

He ran a 4.72 in the 40-yard dash with a 34-inch vertical jump.

"I did pretty well. There's some things I could've done better, but I'm happy enough with the results that I got. There's always stuff you could've done better. I was happy with my bench press and position drills, but there was some testing that I pre-tested better on like my vertical jump," he said. "I was jumping 37 1/2 inches in training, but I missed some inches just by jumping to the side and hitting the prong with my pinkie. It's something I wish I could get a second chance at."

"Honestly, I feel like I'm a first round talent," he declared.

Fifth round, No. 153 overall: North Texas wide receiver Jaelon Darden

Darden’s elite agility should be able to translate to the next level. His 23 forced missed tackles in 2020 are the most for any wideout in the draft.

At the very least, Darden can be a gadget type of player who has the speed to be a deep threat, as well.

“Goff’s job is to make the right decisions, put the ball on the receivers, give them a chance to make a play and our receivers’ job is to freaking get open and separate. And if the ball hits your hands, you better find a way to come down with it,” head coach Dan Campbell said in a recent media session.

Darden fits the bill and would be able to get the necessary separation to earn some balls thrown his way his rookie campaign in Motown.

