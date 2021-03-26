NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI.com
Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell Attend Pro Day Workout of Zach Wilson

Several top NFL executives and scouts are in attendance for quarterback Zach Wilson's pro day in Provo
Several top NFL executives are in attendance to watch one of the top draft prospects at the quarterback position. 

On Friday, quarterback Zach Wilson, who is expected to be among the top picks in this year's NFL Draft, will work out in front of the league's top evaluators. 

Among them will be Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell. 

All along, Detroit's front office has stated that drafting a quarterback with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 draft is not off the table. 

“I don’t think when you’re picking this high that you can be ‘out’ on any position,” Holmes said on the Huddle and Flow podcast earlier this month. “But obviously, quarterback is such an important position, and I just think it’s good drafting business, always, to be very, very thorough on that quarterback class -- regardless of what your situation is. When I was with the Rams, I always said, regardless of what you have at quarterback, you have to be thorough, and especially now, it’s the same approach. It is a good crop coming out this year. But, it’s definitely not a position that will be ignored by us by any means.”

Many pundits agree that Wilson can sling the pigskin.

He's even been referred to by some as Patrick Mahomes-esque. 

The only major knock on Wilson was the lack of quality competition that he played against on a weekly basis, due to BYU not being part of a Power 5 college football conference. 

