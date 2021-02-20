Mock Draft Roundup: New Trade Partners for Lions

Check out the latest SI All Lions mock draft roundup to find out what the Detroit Lions are going to do at No. 7 overall

It's time for another mock draft roundup at SI All Lions.

Since last week's roundup, the Washington Football Team at No. 19 overall has continued to emerge as a trade-down partner for Detroit.

Plus, more NFL Draft experts have mocked Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons to the Lions at No. 7 overall.

Without further ado, let’s explore who the draft analysts believe the Lions are selecting in their latest mock drafts.

EDGE defender Kwity Paye, Michigan

Paye is currently being mocked by the following:

The Draft Network (Brentley Weissman; pick No. 19 via trade with the Washington Football Team)

As Weissman writes,

"Detroit is in store for a long-term rebuild, and adding quality players throughout this roster is the main objective. Paye is more than a quality player and also fills a big position of need. The team is set to lose Romeo Okwara unless they franchise tag him after he broke out with a career-high 10 sacks. Even if the team keeps Okwara, they still need more pass-rushing talent and Paye can step in and be that. Paye is an outstanding athlete who plays with a relentless motor."

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

Bateman is currently being mocked by the following:

The Draft Network (Kyle Crabbs; pick No. 19 via trade with Washington)

Linebacker Micah Parsons, Penn State

Parsons is currently being mocked by the following:

Pro Football Focus (Michael Renner; pick No. 9 via trade with Denver), NFL.com (Daniel Jeremiah), CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson), Walter Football (Charlie Campbell)

As Jeremiah pens,

"﻿The Super Bowl showed us what speed and athleticism at the second level can do for a defense. Parsons brings those tools to Detroit."

Quarterback Trey Lance, North Dakota State

Lance is currently being mocked by the following:

NFL.com (Chad Reuter), The Draft Wire (Luke Easterling), Detroit Free Press (Dave Birkett), Tankathon

Lance runs the ball in the first quarter against James Madison. Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Waddle is currently being mocked by the following:

NFL.com (Bucky Brooks), The Draft Network (Benjamin Solak), Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer), SI All Lions (Vito Chirco)

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

Chase is currently being mocked by the following:

NFL.com (Lance Zierlein), Walter Football, CBS Sports/Yahoo! Sports (Josh Edwards)

As Edwards writes,

"Detroit is slated to lose the entire wide receiver room to free agency, which creates a need at the position. Ja'Marr Chase would be an elite option for Jared Goff or whoever is under center."

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Smith is currently being mocked by the following:

ESPN (Todd McShay), The Draft Network/Pro Football Network (Joe Marino), CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso)

Quarterback Justin Fields, Ohio State

Fields is currently being mocked by the following:

ESPN (Mel Kiper), Drafttek

