Poll: Will Chase Daniel Be on Lions' Roster in 2021?

The latest SI All Lions poll focuses on whether Chase Daniel will be a member of the Lions in 2021

If the 2021 NFL season were to start today, the Lions would go into Week 1 with Chase Daniel once again as their backup quarterback.

He was a free-agent signing of the past regime -- led by former general manager Bob Quinn -- an offseason ago. Quinn inked the longtime backup passer to a three-year, $13.05 million deal that failed to pay any kind of dividends for the organization in Daniel's first year in the Motor City.

Here's what MLive's Kyle Meinke had to say about the veteran signal-caller's performance in his first season in Honolulu Blue:

"After years of neglecting the quarterback position, Bob Quinn’s solution was to throw three years and $13.05 million at the career backup last offseason. It didn’t go very well. Daniel’s most extensive action came in Week 16 against Tampa, when Matthew Stafford went down with an ankle injury on the first series of the game, and Daniel didn’t so much as cross midfield before getting benched in the fourth quarter. He finished the season 29 of 43 passing for 264 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions and a passer rating of just 72.2."

It begs the question: Should Brad Holmes & Co. part ways with Daniel this offseason?

Tim Fuller, USA TODAY Sports

Remember, they're already on the hook for a total of $42.15 million for former Lions passer Matthew Stafford and the team's projected new starting quarterback Jared Goff for the upcoming season ($14 million in dead money for Stafford and $28.15M for Goff).

That could play a major role in what the front office decides to do with Daniel.

If Detroit decides to keep the Missouri product, he will count $5.3 million against the cap in 2021.

Yet, if the organization chooses to release him, it would result in $2.3M in savings for the Lions.

The above factors could ultimately sway the new regime in Motown to cut ties with Daniel.

If you were in charge, would you keep Daniel or move on from him this offseason?

Let us know what you think by voting here.

