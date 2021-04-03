Mock Draft Roundup: Alabama Receiver Emerges as Favorite for Lions

Check out the latest SI All Lions mock draft roundup to find out what the Detroit Lions are going to do at No. 7 overall

It's time for the latest SI All Lions mock draft roundup.

Since last week's roundup, Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has emerged as the favorite for the Lions with the No. 7 overall pick.

Let’s explore now who the draft analysts believe the Lions are selecting in their latest mock drafts.

Quarterback Justin Fields, Ohio State

Fields is currently being mocked by the following:

NFL.com (Adam Rank)

As Rank writes,

"THIS IS NOT A PREDICTION. MERELY A SUGGESTION. I know you just traded for Jared Goff. But he's regressed the last couple of years ... with offensive guru Sean McVay. Maybe Goff can thrive with Anthony Lynn in Detroit. You know, the coach who was in charge during Justin Herbert's amazing rookie season? But I think we've seen enough of Goff to know what we're getting. Goff would be fine as, like, the backup in Kansas City or something. Fields could be your QB of the future. And if nothing else, start dropping hints that you want to do that and see if the Panthers would like to jump up and swap picks."

Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

Slater is currently being mocked by the following:

Pro Football Network (Nick Farabaugh), USA Today (Nate Davis)

As Farabaugh states,

"This one is interesting. Simply put, Rashawn Slater to the Lions is not mocked often, but it is a perfect fit. There is a potential hole at right tackle, and the Lions may not trust anyone already on their roster to fill it. Slater meshes well with offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn’s wide-zone scheme and immediately improves the Lions offensive line.”

Linebacker Zaven Collins, Tulsa

Collins is currently being mocked by the following:

*SI All Lions (Vito Chirco); denotes projected trade

As Chirco writes,

"If there is truth to the speculation that Collins is a hot draft commodity and has been moving up teams' draft boards in recent weeks, then pulling the trigger on him in the middle of the first round would be worth it. It might be worth it regardless, though. At 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, Collins possesses the ability to both effectively rush the passer and play in coverage. With that said, he has the makeup of a three-down defender who can play in multiple schemes, and he would provide an immediate boost to the Lions' anemic linebackers group."

Linebacker Micah Parsons, Penn State

Parsons is currently being mocked by the following:

Eric Edholm (Yahoo Sports), John Clayton (The Washington Post), James Dator (SB Nation), Bryan Fischer (Athlon Sports), Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)

As Tagliere pens,

"There are some who would expect the Lions to take a quarterback here, but having so much money tied up in Jared Goff for at least the next two years, they need to start rebuilding the rest of the roster. They lost Jarrad Davis in free agency, which now gives them a reason to snag this year’s top linebacker in Parsons, who just ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash. If Dan Campbell wants to play tough/rugged/relentless defense, Parsons is a good place to start."

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Waddle is currently being mocked by the following:

SI All Lions (Logan Lamorandier), Rob Rang (Fox Sports), Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News), Sam Farmer (Los Angeles Times), Pete Prisco (CBS Sports), Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports), Josh Edwards (CBS Sports), Cory Bonini (The Huddle), Omar Kelly (Sun Sentinel), Steve Serby (The New York Post), Gentry Estes (The Tennessean)

As Rang writes,

"New quarterback Jared Goff will need playmakers to live up to the trade of the stronger-armed Matthew Stafford, and the Lions’ top targets are all free agents. Waddle possesses the elusiveness and speed to immediately become Goff’s favorite target."

Kirthmon F. Dozier, Imagn Content Services, LLC

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

Chase is currently being mocked by the following:

Erik Schlitt (Pride of Detroit), Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com), Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports), Luke Easterling (Draft Wire), C.J. Doon (The Baltimore Sun), AJ Spurr (Roll Tide Wire), *Ben Rolfe (Pro Football Network); *denotes projected trade

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Smith is currently being mocked by the following:

ESPN (Mel Kiper), Lance Zierlein (NFL.com), Drae Harris (The Draft Network), Michael Fabiano (Sports Illustrated), Kevin Nogle (The Phinsider), Mike Kiwak (Bucs Nation), Doug Hyde (Draft Tek)

Offensive tackle Penei Sewell, Oregon

Sewell is currently being mocked by the following:

Sports Illustrated MMQB (Albert Breer), Pro Football Focus (Austin Gayle), The San Diego Union-Tribune (Eddie Brown)

Tight end Kyle Pitts, Florida

Pitts is currently being mocked by the following:

Acme Packing Company (Peter Bukowski), Detroit Free Press (Dave Birkett)

More from SI All Lions:

Ranking Lions' 5 Best Second-Year Players

New Lions Front Office: 'Everybody Wants to Be Heard'

Can Jared Goff Take His Game to Next Level in Detroit?

Early Detroit Lions 2021 Projected Win Total Released

NFL Analyst Says Lions Should Draft Justin Fields

Should Lions Consider Drafting LB Zaven Collins?

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.