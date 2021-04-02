Should Lions Consider Drafting LB Zaven Collins?

When a lot of fans are asked to name a great Lions linebacker, the first name that comes to mind is Chris Spielman.

Yes, Spielman was a great linebacker, but he last played in Detroit in 1995. That's a long time not to have anyone else come to mind.

If the new regime hopes to turn this ship around, it must find a way to get better at linebacker, because if it does not, the defense will continue to struggle against the run, will continue to struggle getting to the quarterback, and will continue to put too much pressure on its secondary to provide run support.

Detroit very well could start to address its linebacking situation early in the first round, with one of the draft class's high-profile linebackers. However, also expect the Lions to select a proverbial "diamond in the rough" on day two when they could look to Tulsa's Zaven Collins.

The 2020 Chuck Bednarik and Bronko Nagurski Award-winning linebacker put up respectable numbers the past three seasons at Tulsa, and the main stat that sticks out is his four interceptions in 2020. That stands out because the Lions need playmakers.

The biggest concern in the three games I watched of Collins in 2020 (against UCF, SMU and Tulane) is he looked dramatically better and played a lot harder against Tulane. That is a red flag.

Jonathan Dyer, USA TODAY Sports

LB Zaven Collins - 6-foot-4, 260 pounds (4.96 40-time, per CBS Sports)

Grade: C (average; nothing special about the player)

Kelly's draft board: Sixth-seventh-round prospect

Scouting Report

Underachieving and rigid, run-and-hit linebacker who is a solid tackler and can make plays with an inconsistent motor. Best when he is left clean through traffic areas. Freelance type. Can even spear in and blow up a back in the backfield when everything lines up right. Decent at wrapping up, but not a sure tackler. Production comes when minimally challenged. Weak in taking on and beating blocks. Easily gets hook-blocked, and sometimes, the slightest of blocks can take him out. Got put on his back a few times. No pop and explosion at the point of attack. Does not get movement. Gets stalemated by blockers. Does not fight or compete hard against blockers. Can get pushed around. Poor take-on and shed ability. No ability to beat blocks. Lacks aggressiveness at times. Lots of dancing around. Sometimes slow in reacting.

Can disappear on film for too long, especially against the run. Occasionally will break down, before making a tackle, and tightness in hips shows when closing in.

Can drop into zones. Decent range. Has short-area burst and close on back screens outside. Also showed it in the pocket.

Above-average playing speed when he wants to turn it on. Did show a knack for batting down passes and good hands to make interceptions at or near the line of scrimmage. A player who has some raw ability and flashes some play-making ability, but the motor is the real concern. Too often he looked like he just did not want it. He does not look like a player who was born to play linebacker in the NFL.

Projects best to special teams, where he can use his run-and-hit skill set.

While Collins is tempting because of the raw ability he flashes at times, it would be best for Detroit to stay away from him.

The last thing the Lions need is another underachieving linebacker, especially one who did so against a lesser level of collegiate competition.

More from SI All Lions:

Todd McShay's Latest Mock Draft Has Lions Trading Down

Lions' Relationship with Calvin Johnson 'Headed in the Right Direction

Lions Hope To Be 'Serious Contenders' To Host 2024 NFL Draft

Tight End Kyle Pitts Embraces 'Unicorn' Label

Wideout Ja'Marr Chase 'Can't Wait To Get Into NFL

How Lions Can Best Use DL Michael Brockers