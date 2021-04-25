Roundtable: How Many Productive Players Will Lions Draft?

Latest SI All Lions Roundtable focuses on how many productive players the Detroit Lions will draft and more

1.) What did you think of Brad Holmes' pre-draft media session?

Vito Chirco: As with his other dealings with the media, I thought he did a solid job.

I liked how he was honest about the Lions being open for business, and I liked how he also didn't tip his hand on whether the team is more likely to trade up or trade down from the No. 7 overall pick. Both options are on the board, along with staying put at No. 7, and I really like how he made that known.

Remember, at the end of the day, that's the best way of keeping Detroit open to as many trade possibilities as possible, and that's how it should be going into Holmes' first draft as an NFL GM.

John Maakaron: I agree with those that noticed the confidence of Detroit's new general manager. He has really done a solid job of expressing that all options are on the table. When you look at it, Detroit could go in six different directions with the pick.

Adam Strozynski: I think he did a good job not tipping his hand and keeping all options on the table, as we are less than a week out.

These sessions are tricky, because everyone wants you to say something, but you have to protect your interests. I think he succeeded at that.

2.) How many players have to be successful for you to be happy with Holmes' first draft?

Chirco: I would like to see him nail at least three of the six total picks that the Lions currently have to work with.

He has no choice other than to get his first-round selection right, whether it be at No. 7 or later in the first round.

I would also love to see him nail the selection in the second round at No. 41 overall, since you don't want to waste any picks that you have in the top 50 of an NFL Draft.

After Detroit's second-round pick, I think Holmes just has to get one more pick right in order to say that he had a successful draft.

Three out of six picks turning out to be solid would be optimal for Holmes, in my opinion.

Maakaron: I agree with Adam. For a rebuilding team, you are looking for slightly better than the average hit rate of 50 percent.

I hope the Lions can secure more draft picks in this year's draft and possibly next year's. The Lions could certainly use four more cornerstone pieces to build around.

Strozynski: This is tricky. I think players in the first three rounds should make an impact in games and be pieces that you are comfortable with for the future.

However, it could be two or three years before we really know. With that being said, I'm not convinced the final number of picks will be six. So, I'll say half of the picks have to make an impact.

Detroit Lions

3.) Penei Sewell and Kyle Pitts are both there to select at No. 7 -- Who is the choice?

Chirco: I'm going with Sewell. He could be a game-changing offensive lineman that the Lions could build around for years to come.

Plus, he has the ability to play both left and right tackle, and with the current state of Detroit's offensive line, he could immediately slide into the starting spot at RT.

While Pitts would be the sexier pick, Sewell would be the wiser pick, and would be a home-run selection to start off the Holmes era in the Motor City.

Maakaron: I am okay now with the Lions selecting an offensive lineman in the first round.

One of the aspects of the game that the Lions have not succeeded at in over a decade is the running game. Sewell falling to Detroit should make all supporters very happy, as the offensive line would be strengthened and the running game would have a chance to shine.

Strozynski: Penei Sewell, and I'm running the card up to the commissioner. This guy looks to be a generational tackle that could allow you to have a competition for the left side, and the lesser of the two tackles would be a damn good, Pro Bowl-caliber right tackle. Your offensive line would have depth and talent for days.

4.) What are you doing on NFL Draft night?

Chirco: I'll be working the NFL Draft along with the talented crew at SI All Lions, spearheaded by the site's editor-in-chief John Maakaron. I'm looking forward to producing some great content for the Lions' rabid fanbase.

Maakaron: I will be covering the draft with the amazing staff at SI All Lions. I will be at my office, ready to record a video with Vito and to react to all things that happen on Day 1. I am looking forward to the conference call with the newest Lions player and to creating interesting content for the best fans in the league.

Strozynski: I usually enjoy being home, taking it all in. The draft is one of my favorite events, and I don't mind sitting on the couch with a nice drink, watching it unfold.

More from SI All Lions:



Plan A: 3 First-Round Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

Detroit Lions Not Locked Into No. 7 Pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Detroit Lions Sign Three Exclusive Rights Free Agents

Detroit Lions Pre-Draft Mailbag

Lions Not Locked Into No. 7 Pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Kelly: Detroit Lions Mock Draft