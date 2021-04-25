Plan A: 3 First-Round Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

Why trading down must be the goal for the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions must find a way to trade down in the 2021 NFL Draft.

For an organization that is beginning its most important rebuild, securing as many additional picks in this year's draft and beyond is of the utmost importance.

"At No. 7, we do have a cluster of players that we’re comfortable with picking," Lions general manager Brad Holmes explained at his pre-draft media session. "At the same time, we will be very prepared and also to move in either direction. We’re still open in those regards, but there are a cluster of players that we’d be comfortable with.”

In exploring Detroit's draft history over the past decade, there have been simply too many misses. Too many players the Lions could have drafted that ended up excelling for other franchises.

Is there one player available at No. 7 that is so influential that he could single-handedly turn around a fledgling franchise?

Probably not.

If the phone lights up in the next few days or on draft night, Detroit must look to add a first-round pick in next year's draft.

Securing three or even more first-rounders in 2022 would certainly place Detroit in an optimal position in the future to move forward with talented pieces at multiple positions.

And, if a certain player were to emerge as the "difference-maker" next spring, Detroit would then have the resources needed to pull the trigger on a major trade to move up to acquire him.

One thing is certain, Holmes & Co. are comfortable that this year's draft class can produce players that will improve the Lions' roster.

“I mean the players that we would be comfortable with, we all feel like they’re players that are worthy of a selection," Holmes said. "More so, it’s not even like how worthy they are, but it’s really if they’re the right players for the Detroit Lions. It’s not, ‘Oh, well, we need an offensive guy. We’d like to have a defensive guy or this position.’ There’s a cluster of multiple positions that we’d be comfortable with. But, the No. 1 thing is that is it the right fit for the Detroit Lions? Do they meet the standards of what we’re looking for from an intangible standpoint? Make sure that they meet those standards. But, I do feel comfortable that they also bring tremendous value.”

Detroit Lions

After a free-agency period that saw a plethora of players added on one-year deals, Detroit's roster is still in need of depth and talent at nearly every position.

“I still think that depth on both sides of the ball is of the utmost importance," Holmes explained. "I know you can probably take that as a fence answer, but I just can’t be more authentic with that. I look at both sides of the ball, and I just don’t think there’s ever enough depth in certain spots that you can field. I know you’d probably like for me to say we need more defense or more offense, but just looking at our depth chart every day, I do see that there are some areas to address on both sides, for sure.”

Teams like the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Football Team could all be in the market for a quarterback or offensive lineman when it is Detroit's turn to hand in its draft card.

The cost of securing Detroit's spot should be steep, but fair enough to secure additional draft resources.

Even though Holmes has not been used to selecting that many players in the first round, the advantages are bountiful, and the ability to turn around Detroit's fortunes are contingent on how the franchise manages the draft.

"Where I just came from, I wasn’t really used to picking in the first round that much," Holmes said.

The Lions are not used to having best-case scenarios take place all that often. However, "Plan A" would certainly excite a fanbase ready to cheer on some new faces in Motown.

More from SI All Lions:



Detroit Lions Not Locked Into No. 7 Pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Detroit Lions Sign Three Exclusive Rights Free Agents

Detroit Lions Pre-Draft Mailbag

Lions Not Locked Into No. 7 Pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Kelly: Detroit Lions Mock Draft