Detroit Lions' 2022 Schedule Release Tracker: Rumors and Reactions

The Detroit Lions' official 2022 schedule will be released Thursday evening. Read about all the rumors and reactions to the released opponents.

The complete 2022 NFL schedule is set to be officially released by Thursday evening.

As is the case, several games on the new calendar have already been revealed by the league and by various reporters.

For the Detroit Lions, opportunities should present themselves to secure additional victories in head coach Dan Campbell's second season at the helm, as the team plays an easier schedule compared to the 2021 season.

On Wednesday, several members of the roster had an opportunity to speak to Detroit reporters, following an OTA session, to disclose their opinions regarding the upcoming official schedule reveal.

"I don't honestly look for too much. Obviously, if we can get those cold games out early, that would be pretty nice," wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said. "So, get to play in Green Bay early. Chicago early. That'd be pretty nice. But other than that, I'm not looking for much."

"I can’t wait to play my old team," former Jacksonville Jaguars wideout DJ Chark said. "I got a lot of good relationships there and of course I want to win, but I want to win Week 1 through Week 17. I don’t really find that game too important."

