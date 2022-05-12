Skip to main content

Detroit Lions' 2022 Schedule Release Tracker: Rumors and Reactions

The Detroit Lions' official 2022 schedule will be released Thursday evening. Read about all the rumors and reactions to the released opponents.

The complete 2022 NFL schedule is set to be officially released by Thursday evening. 

As is the case, several games on the new calendar have already been revealed by the league and by various reporters.

For the Detroit Lions, opportunities should present themselves to secure additional victories in head coach Dan Campbell's second season at the helm, as the team plays an easier schedule compared to the 2021 season. 

On Wednesday, several members of the roster had an opportunity to speak to Detroit reporters, following an OTA session, to disclose their opinions regarding the upcoming official schedule reveal. 

"I don't honestly look for too much. Obviously, if we can get those  cold games out early, that would be pretty nice," wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said. "So, get to play in Green Bay early. Chicago early. That'd be pretty nice. But other than that, I'm not looking for much."

"I can’t wait to play my old team," former Jacksonville Jaguars wideout DJ Chark said. "I got a lot of good relationships there and of course I want to win, but I want to win Week 1 through Week 17. I don’t really find that game too important."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

stbrown5

Amon-Ra St. Brown: Lions 'Really Have a Pretty Good Offense'

Detroit Lions second-year wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown is hopeful about the potential of the offense in 2022.

2 hours ago
okudah5

Amani Oruwariye on Jeff Okudah Doubters: 'Stay In Your Lane'

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye wants to remain a Detroit Lion for the foreseeable future and defends teammate Jeff Okudah.

17 hours ago
williams5

Jamaal Williams Discusses Leadership Role, Lions' Super Bowl Aspirations

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams explains why he is optimistic about the 2022 NFL season.

19 hours ago

Plan on either bookmarking, refreshing the page or checking back often, as AllLions will provide leaks, news and rumors regarding the Lions’ 2022 schedule.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

stbrown5
OnePride+

Amon-Ra St. Brown: Lions 'Really Have a Pretty Good Offense'

By John Maakaron2 hours ago
okudah5
News

Amani Oruwariye on Jeff Okudah Doubters: 'Stay In Your Lane'

By John Maakaron17 hours ago
williams5
News

Jamaal Williams Discusses Leadership Role, Lions' Super Bowl Aspirations

By Christian Booher19 hours ago
USATSI_17346987_168388382_lowres (1)
News

Lions Have Fifth-Weakest Schedule in 2022

By Vito Chirco22 hours ago
goff5
News

53-Man Roster Prediction for 2022 Lions

By Christian BooherMay 11, 2022
campbell5
News

How to Watch Detroit Lions' 2022 NFL Schedule Release

By John MaakaronMay 10, 2022
lions5
News

Detroit Lions Waive Five Players

By John MaakaronMay 10, 2022
lions5
News

Did Lions Add Enough to Avoid Being Last Place NFC North Team?

By John MaakaronMay 10, 2022