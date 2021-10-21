Scouting CB Jerry Jacobs

The road for any undrafted player is not an easy one, and the position of cornerback is the most difficult to play on the team. Do not tell that to undrafted cornerback Jerry Jacobs, however, who has overcome the odds.

Jacobs, who saw virtually no action the first three weeks, has gotten thrust into a starting role, due to injuries and the coaching staff's decision to start Jacobs over cornerback Bobby Price.

Playing cornerback is like being on an island, and even the best-of-the-best get beaten. Even for those who are fast and agile enough to athletically stay tight in coverage, they still are at a slight disadvantage, because they do not know the plays.

With experience comes wisdom, and getting beaten by receivers is the best teacher. Those who make it eventually learn the art of how to effectively read quarterbacks and the routes the receivers are running. Through good old-fashioned repetition of seeing the same thing over and over, the better ones learn how to survive.

Rookies, however, lack both experience and wisdom, but hopefully getting beaten and beaten big in critical situations is teaching Jacobs.

With the game on the line and with Detroit up, 17-16, against Minnesota with under a 1:00 to play, Jacobs gave up two easy inside releases to veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen that got the Vikings in position for the game-winning kick.

Jacobs gave up those two inside releases way too easily, if you ask me.

Evaluating is collecting clues from every play and forming a bigger picture. On the first play against Cincinnati the following week, Jacobs jammed rookie star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase on an inside release. So, he proved he can do it.

Later against Cincinnati, Jacobs got beaten badly by Chase twice. The first time, he let Chase get behind him too easily, down the right sideline. Jacobs came back again, and gave up an easy inside release, and fell into trail position down the middle. He "recovered" enough to make the touchdown-saving tackle, but that is not the point of playing the position.

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

#39 Jerry Jacobs - 5-foot-11, 203 pounds

Grade: D+

Scouting Report

Undrafted corner out of Arkansas with good playing speed and athletic ability, but experiences consistent mental lapses and letdowns that get him and the team beat. Quarterbacks Justin Fields (CHI) and Kirk Cousins (MIN) tended to not throw to his side much, until Cousins won the game by throwing against him on the field goal-winning drive. Physical corner who will come up and play tight-man press or can set in off-coverage pre-snap. Needs work on technique and positioning pre-snap. Good playing strength and ability to jam. Shows ability to flip hips and turn and run.

At times, looks wise beyond his years sitting in coverages and reading developing plays. Good playing speed, but noticeably lacks second gear of recovery speed. Good hip flexibility to match routes, with crisp break points. Able to stay tight. Gives up inside releases way too easily. In support situations, he does show the ability to knife in and hit, but tends to look reluctant and not want to be involved. More of a hitter. Not a form tackler. Has some attributes I really like and others I do not like. He is not a starting nickel that a team can win with. Needs to be replaced in the starting lineup.

As an evaluator, nothing is more frustrating than players who show the ability, but do not do it consistently. This requires more investigation.

Guys who "flash" ability tend to have something going on upstairs that keeps them from being consistent. If I had to guess, this is why Jacobs was undrafted.

Opposing teams can slaughter the Lions by challenging Jacobs, via consistent inside receiver releases.