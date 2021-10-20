Dan Campbell Still Believes Lions Can Win With Quarterback Jared Goff

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell came to the defense of his quarterback after heavy scrutiny and criticism from a wide variety of sources, including from ex-Lions players.

Upon review, Jared Goff and the Lions' offense have struggled to consistently score points early in contests. And with one of the youngest rosters in the league and battling numerous injuries -- mistakes, penalties and missed assignments have started to pile up in recent weeks.

Despite indicating that he did not once plan to bench Goff against the Bengals, Campbell did publicly state his desire for the 27-year-old quarterback to "step up" and perform at a higher level than he has demonstrated the last month of the season.

At his latest media session, Campbell explained what he sees in Goff that shows he can still return to the form he demonstrated when he played for the Los Angeles Rams and performed at a Super-Bowl caliber level.

"He's a pure passer, man. He can throw the football," Campbell said. "If you give him a minute and give him a little protection and let him see it, I think he can make some pinpoint throws. I've seen it from him. I've seen enough of him. I've said this over the last four years to know that he can just slice you up if he gets in a rhythm because he did it to us every year (against the Saints) and he had a damn good defense."

Campbell added, "If we can stay in the normal flow of a game and we can function like we need to right now offensively with what we are, I think we can win with him. I just do."

