Should the Lions Draft Alabama WR DeVonta Smith?

To be or not to be. That is the question in Detroit surrounding Heisman Trophy winner and Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith at No. 7 overall.

Back in 1992, I was 17 years old when I wrote my first ever collection of scouting reports and sent them to Washington's GM, who was Charley Casserly at the time. For the front cover of my reports, I Xeroxed the Sports Illustrated cover that featured Desmond Howard, and sent out my report, hoping to land an internship.

Howard went No. 4 overall that year, but never materialized in our nation's capital. He did go on to win a Super Bowl, though, with Green Bay, and he was named the MVP of the game.

Smith is the first receiver to win the Heisman since Howard, and he is drawing some comparisons. However, after seeing both, I will say that Smith is good, but he is no Desmond Howard.

That is a huge concern, because Howard never remotely caught on as a starting receiver in the NFL. He was known more as a return specialist.

In his career, Howard, at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, logged 123 receptions for 1,597 yards and seven touchdowns.

Howard's 40-yard dash time was 4.35 coming out of Michigan, while Smith has previously recorded a "40" time of 4.49, per Bleacher Report. That does not bold well, either.

I would not recommend Detroit take Smith at No. 7. I would not take him that high.

If I had to put money on it, I believe Atlanta will fall in love with him, and reach for him at No. 4 overall.

When I watched Smith, he just struck me as someone who perfectly fits the Falcons.

Minnesota Golden Gophers WR Rashod Bateman is someone I like much better, and I feel strongly he would be a much better fit in Detroit.

Talent is only one half of the equation, with the other half being fit. He should be there at No. 7.

Detroit could even trade down a couple of spots, pick up additional value and still land Bateman at perhaps No. 10 overall.

Smith breaks away for a touchdown against Auburn. Mickey Welsh, Imagn Content Services, LLC

WR DeVonta Smith - 6-foot-1, 174 pounds

GRADE: B+ (Good player, but not elite; he's good enough to win with, however)

Daniel's draft board: Bottom first round, early second.

Scouting Report

Flexible receiver with freakish-looking long arms who has good speed, hands and plays more quick than fast. My first impression was his unusually long-looking arms. He has the longest-looking arms I have seen on a receiver in 30 years of evaluating. Strikes me more as a slot receiver, but could play the "X" receiver in the mold of Minnesota's Justin Jefferson. I am not saying he is as good. Gets into routes. Transitions in and out of route break-point effortlessly, and is natural-looking. Flexible hips. Plucks ball with his hands. Shows confidence in his hands. Exhibited toughness. Not at all afraid to go into traffic. Can take a shot and hold on.

While he got behind some college defenses, he did not look to have dominant playing speed. Seems to excel more in the short-to-intermediate routes. Excels at receiver screens, and really excels in the red zone with those arms. Tended to get into position to catch the ball.

I believe it will be a real adjustment for him against a higher level of competition when facing NFL corners. While he is an extremely accomplished college receiver, I am not sold on him. Lacks explosive playing speed and height. A prospect who strikes me as a good, but not great receiver.

When I look at the top 10, a prospect needs to be dominant to be considered. I am just not seeing that when I turn on the film and watch Smith.

Yes, he was productive in college, and yes, he put up stats.

No question there is a lot of hype surrounding him, as there is every year surrounding all the first-rounders -- despite the fact that half of them tend to be busts.

I am just not seeing it with Smith. Certainly, I am not seeing it for Detroit at No. 7.

