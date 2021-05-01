Lions Select CB Ifeatu Melifonwu in Third Round

With their second of two selections in the third round (No. 101 overall), the Detroit Lions have drafted Syracuse cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu.

The Lions previously spent Day 2 of the NFL Draft bolstering their defensive line, as they added defensive linemen Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill with their first two picks of the night.

According to SI's NFL Draft Bible, "Melifonwu has developed into one of the top cornerbacks in the ACC. Has impeccable press-man abilities where he utilizes excellent patience to mirror releases, then uses his length to disrupt timing for wide receivers. Capable of playing away from the line of scrimmage with notable short-area quickness driving downhill on throws and hip flexibility to transition when his leverage is taken away. Inconsistent eye discipline leaves him susceptible to coverage bust when diagnosing route concepts and has a tendency to stare at the quarterback in man coverage. Doesn’t allow himself to consistently tap into his short-area quickness due to playing too high, showing a lack of attention to detail when playing away from the line of scrimmage. Has enough athleticism to stay at cornerback and not worry about being moved to safety. Day 2 abilities when locked in; has the movement skills to stick as a future starter at the NFL level in a heavy press-man scheme. Durability concerns could be one issue as he has dealt with various minor ailments."

Many analysts believe Melifonwu has all the skill in the world and are impressed with his patience and skills as a press corner.

"He’s got all the skill in the world, all the skill in the world," ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick explained after his selection. "There’s no excuse for him not to be a tremendous pro."

Barring a trade back into the third round, Detroit won't pick again until No. 112 overall -- the seventh pick in the fourth round.

Picks made so far in 2021 NFL Draft:

Round 1, Pick 7 -- Oregon OL Penei Sewell

Round 2, Pick 41 -- Washington DT Levi Onwuzurike

Round 3, Pick 72 -- North Carolina State DT Alim McNeill

Round 3, Pick 101 -- Syracuse CB Ifeatu Melifonwu

Detroit's two remaining draft picks for 2021:

Round 4, Pick 7 (112 overall)

Round 5, Pick 9 (153 overall)

