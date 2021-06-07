Lions Sign Linebacker Reggie Gilbert

The Detroit Lions have added depth to their linebackers room, as the team announced the signing of free agent Reggie Gilbert on Monday afternoon.

Gilbert played collegiately at Arizona, where he started 47 of 57 games. He recorded 143 tackles, 89 of which were solo tackles, 27 tackles for a loss, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The 28-year-old initially joined the Titans in August 2019 via a trade with the Green Bay Packers, who acquired him as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

Gilbert played in two games and registered three tackles, a sack, five quarterback pressures and three quarterback hits in 2017.

Gilbert, 6-foot-3 and 261 pounds, played in all 16 games for the Green Bay Packers for the first time in his career in 2018. He recorded 44 tackles, six tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, four quarterback hits, 15 quarterback pressures and two passes defensed.

In 2019, Gilbert played in 11 games for Tennessee, which included five starts. He secured 24 tackles, seven quarterback pressures and a sack.

He was waived by the Titans in September of 2020 and bounced around with the Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars last year.

He was waived by the Jaguars in December of 2020.

Gilbert will be in competition with outside linebackers Romeo Okwara, Trey Flowers, Julian Okwara, Robert McCray, Charles Harris and Austin Bryant for a chance to move up the depth chart. Jamie Collins, Jahlani Tavai and Alex Anzalone are expected to compete to be starters in Detroit's new 3-4 base defense.

More from SI All Lions:

Detroit Lions Defensive Line Ranked 24th in NFL

Penei Sewell Meets Calvin Johnson

Roundtable: Lions Minicamp Expectations

Joy Taylor Defends Opinion of Dan Campbell, Is Big Fan of Jared Goff

Lions Set to Begin Mandatory Minicamp

Mike Valenti: Dan Campbell Is a 'Cartoon'