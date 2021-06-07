Penei Sewell Meets Calvin Johnson

Detroit Lions rookie Penei Sewell has met former Detroit wideout Calvin Johnson.

Recall, Sewell was a big fan of Johnson, one of the best wide receivers in Lions history, during his childhood.

"I was a big fan of Calvin Johnson," Sewell said. "Loved seeing him go up to get the ball. Also, the running back they had at the time was Jahvid Best. I would just use them in Madden. My brother and I would have tournaments. I loved to use the underdogs. At the time, they had those two, and I would just use them against my older brother or my little brother."

Sewell posted on social media how inspirational it was for him to meet one of his football idols.

"Got To Meet THE ONE & ONLY Megatron ... the best to do ever do it! Truly inspirational."

Johnson, who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later this year, played his entire nine-year NFL career with the Lions.

Things went sour after he retired in March 2016, and the Lions forced the all-time great to pay back at least $1 million of his $16M signing bonus.

It is believed that the organization will make things right with Johnson, but no money has yet to be paid back officially.

Despite the myriad of issues between Johnson and the Lions, the standout wide receiver has been willing to talk to players on the roster to offer any advice or counsel when asked. Johnson even had conversations with former Lions head coach Matt Patricia.

Last week, Johnson and ex-Lion Rob Sims launched their Primitiv cannabis product line.

Their first Primitiv dispensary will open soon in Niles, Mich.

More from SI All Lions:

Roundtable: Lions Minicamp Expectations

Joy Taylor Defends Opinion of Dan Campbell, Is Big Fan of Jared Goff

4 Keys to Success for Jahlani Tavai in 2021

Mike Valenti: Dan Campbell Is a 'Cartoon'

Jamie Collins' Absence from OTAs Explained

Duce Staley Wants Lions' Running Backs to Bring 'Juice' on Football Field