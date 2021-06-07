Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI.com
Search

Penei Sewell Meets Calvin Johnson

Detroit Lions rookie offensive lineman Penei Sewell has met Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Detroit Lions rookie Penei Sewell has met former Detroit wideout Calvin Johnson. 

Recall, Sewell was a big fan of Johnson, one of the best wide receivers in Lions history, during his childhood.

"I was a big fan of Calvin Johnson," Sewell said. "Loved seeing him go up to get the ball. Also, the running back they had at the time was Jahvid Best. I would just use them in Madden. My brother and I would have tournaments. I loved to use the underdogs. At the time, they had those two, and I would just use them against my older brother or my little brother."

Sewell posted on social media how inspirational it was for him to meet one of his football idols. 

"Got To Meet THE ONE & ONLY Megatron ... the best to do ever do it! Truly inspirational."

Johnson, who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later this year, played his entire nine-year NFL career with the Lions. 

Things went sour after he retired in March 2016, and the Lions forced the all-time great to pay back at least $1 million of his $16M signing bonus. 

It is believed that the organization will make things right with Johnson, but no money has yet to be paid back officially. 

Despite the myriad of issues between Johnson and the Lions, the standout wide receiver has been willing to talk to players on the roster to offer any advice or counsel when asked. Johnson even had conversations with former Lions head coach Matt Patricia. 

Last week, Johnson and ex-Lion Rob Sims launched their Primitiv cannabis product line. 

Their first Primitiv dispensary will open soon in Niles, Mich. 

More from SI All Lions:

Roundtable: Lions Minicamp Expectations

Joy Taylor Defends Opinion of Dan Campbell, Is Big Fan of Jared Goff

4 Keys to Success for Jahlani Tavai in 2021

Mike Valenti: Dan Campbell Is a 'Cartoon'

Jamie Collins' Absence from OTAs Explained

Duce Staley Wants Lions' Running Backs to Bring 'Juice' on Football Field

swearinger5
News

Free Agent Safeties Who Could Aid Detroit Lions Secondary

flowers5
News

Detroit Lions' Defensive Line Ranked 24th in NFL

levi5
News

Lions Set to Begin Mandatory Minicamp

sewell5
OnePride+

Penei Sewell Meets Calvin Johnson

lions5
News

Roundtable: Lions Minicamp Expectations

campbell5
News

Bet Slip Posted for Detroit Lions to Win Lombardi Trophy

mcneill5
News

Michael Brockers Says Aaron Glenn 'Is 100 Percent the Best Communicator' He's Been Around

tavai3
News

4 Keys to Success for Jahlani Tavai in 2021