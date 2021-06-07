Lions Set to Begin Mandatory Minicamp

The Detroit Lions will conduct their mandatory minicamp this week at their Allen Park practice facility.

This week, the Detroit Lions will conduct mandatory minicamp, beginning June 8 and concluding on June 10.

NFL clubs have been working in Phase Three of the 2021 offseason schedule since May 24.

Phase Three (May 24-June 18) is four weeks in length.

Beginning in Phase Three, NFL teams are authorized to conduct in-person meetings and classroom instruction, subject to COVID-19 testing cadence, tracking, facility access and other protocols.

Teams are allowed a total of 10 days of organized team activities, or OTAs. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

"We will have the vet minicamp in week three," Lions head coach Dan Campbell explained at the start of OTAs. "After that, our plan is to work with the rookies, the young players or any vets that want to stay and get extra work. We’ll use that for the fourth week of the Phase Three."

It is expected that offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby will be in attendance for the mandatory minicamp, after missing the previous two weeks of OTAs.

For the Lions' new coaching staff, it will focus on evaluating whether players are learning and not repeating the same mistakes out on the field.

“Are guys making the corrections across the board? Or do we still have guys that are making the same mistakes again? That’s what I’m looking for, because if that’s what the focus is, that means we are getting better and you’ll have a better finished product on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball and special teams, for that matter," Campbell told reporters last week. "So, that’s what I’m honing in on, and I have been. I’m just looking, ‘Is this guy making the same mistake, or is he learning from that?’ That’s what I’m looking for.”

