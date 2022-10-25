Skip to main content

Lions Sign Safety, Announce Two Practice Squad Moves

Detroit Lions announce three roster moves on Tuesday afternoon.

The Detroit Lions announced three roster moves on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of their Week 8 contest against the Miami Dolphins. 

Safety C.J. Moore, who was signed by the Houston Texans and placed on their practice squad, returns to Detroit and has been signed to the active roster. 

Moore was addressing a lower leg injury during training camp and it was decided the special teams ace would be waived with an injury designation.

In three seasons in Detroit, Moore saw a plethora of snaps on special teams, but saw his role on defense expand in 2021. 

Moore recorded 158 snaps on defense, 22 tackles, and one interception against the Green Bay Packers last year. 

In subsequent moves, defensive lineman Bruce Hector has been released from the Lions practice squad and safety J.R. Reed has been added to the team's 16-man practice squad. 

Reed signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2020, but was waived in September of2020.

He has also had stints with the Rams, Giants, Broncos and Raiders. 

The 26-year-old spent the early portion of the 2022 season on the Raiders practice squad. 

Earlier in the week, the decision was made to waive wideout Maurice Alexander

