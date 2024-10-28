Report: Lions Get Positive Malcolm Rodriguez Injury News
The Detroit Lions reportedly received positive injury news on linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.
According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, "Malcolm Rodriguez avoided a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s game vs the Titans. He aggravated an old ankle injury, but it’s nothing severe. Rodrigo is likely to miss Week 9, but should return for Week 10 vs. the Texans."
The talented linebacker was unable to return to Detroit's Week 8 home contest after injuring his ankle in the first quarter.
The third-year linebacker has been earning praise for his ability to adapt to several roles and changes in his playing time.
Evaluation of Al-Quadin Muhammad
The veteran linebacker gave the Lions' defense what was expected.
Dan Campbell indicated during his Monday media session the 29-year-old "gave a good day's work" in Detroit’s blowout win at Ford Field.
Lions Are Not in Panic Mode Due to Lack of Pressures
“Man, he did some things for us. He was active, he played aggressive, he was physical," said Campbell. "And so, he went in there and really gave us a good day’s work, which is exactly what we talked about. Now there were a couple of things we’ve got to clean up mentally with him.
"And like you brought up, some of the rush, there were about three of them in there where, we get a little bit better, maybe, out of a couple of things he does, then it may help around the perimeter with (Alim McNeill) Mac and some of those other things," Campbell commented further. "So, those are just little things to clean up, but man, I thought he came in and gave us a good day’s work and it’s certainly something to build off of.”