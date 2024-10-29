Bill Belichick: Detroit Lions Offense 'Impossible' to Stop
The Detroit Lions offense has started to flourish after starting the 2024 season a little slower than some had expected.
Detroit's ability to score in the red zone and gain chunk yardage via explosive plays has been on display the last couple of weeks.
Ben Johnson's offense has been examined heavily, especially since the Lions have been able to have comfortable wins in two of their last three games against the Cowboys and Titans.
On the latest episode of "Let's Go!," Bill Belichick and Jim Gray welcomed Jared Goff as their guest.
The former NFL coach turned analyst had bold praise for the capabilities of Detroit's offense.
“It’s impossible, I think, for a defense to stop your offense. There are too many weapons, the offensive line is too good, blitzing isn’t the answer, not blitzing is not the answer," Belichick said. “I think you’ve just gotta, playing you guys -- to me, would be just, hang on and try to create as many long and long situations as possible. But that’s hard because you have so many explosive players and you do such a good job of distributing the ball.”
The former Patriots head coach also praised the veteran quarterback for his decision-making abilities.
“And getting the ball to the guys, not forcing it, taking the checkdowns. Your checkdowns are more dangerous sometimes. You can throw the ball 15 yards downfield and your receiver gets tackled or you can throw a 5-yard check down and turn it into a 30-yard run," Belichick explained. "So, making good decisions and getting the ball to the guys that are open, taking what the defense gives you.”
The 30-year-old indicated that not forcing the football and taking what the defense is giving is an area he has focused on improving the past couple of seasons.
“That’s kind of what I’ve grown and matured in. Don’t just throw it because you think it’s going to be there all week," said Goff. "It’s kinda open, but it’s not really. It doesn’t look great. Get onto the next play, live to see another down. I appreciate that because that’s something that I’ve really worked on.”