1. Nothing can provide such pain and such amusement all in one fell swoop quite like social media.

Case in point: Country music star Garth Brooks recently played a concert in Detroit. Because he was in Detroit, home of the Lions, Brooks took to the stage wearing a Barry Sanders jersey. Following the show, Brooks posted the following picture to Instagram.

Besides tucking in a football jersey, there's really nothing outrageous or noteworthy about this post.

However, as is the case with anything that anybody posts on social media, this photo ended up causing a major stir. Why? Because some people thought the name "Sanders" and the jersey number "20" meant that Brooks was supporting Bernie Sanders in 2020.

The results from triggered snowflakes were both sad and hilarious. A sampling:

What a time. What a country. What a mess.

2. Let me follow up on "What a time, what a country, what a mess" with one more story. Here you go.

3. Unbelievable moment in Ottawa last night when forward Bobby Ryan played in his first game since leaving the team three months ago to enter rehab for alcohol addiction. After scoring his third goal of the game, the crowd and his teammates went absolutely bonkers, leading to Ryan becoming overwhelmed with emotion.

Here's Ryan speaking about the special moment after the game.

4. As if NFL prospects don't have to deal with enough BS at the Combine, now they're getting nailed in face with passes.

5. If you're a fan of watching the Dan Patrick Show, you can find it starting Monday on YouTube each day.

6. Sports Illustrated Senior Writer, Tom Verducci, is the guest on the latest episode of the . SI Media Podcast. Verducci explains why Astros batters won't be hitting hit as much as people think, but why this will be a mentally exhausting season for Houston's players. Verducci also explains why MLB's new proposed playoff format is good for the sport and reveals the one thing he'd do to improve the game.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: I've said this many times before and I'll say it again since the WWE decided for some reason yesterday to make Goldberg their champion: Gillberg always has and always will be more entertaining than Goldberg.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.