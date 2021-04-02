Todd McShay's Latest Mock Draft Has Lions Trading Down

Read more on wideout Jaylen Waddle being a potential draft target of the Detroit Lions.

With NFL draft trades taking place in the last week, the likelihood of the Detroit Lions selecting a wide receiver in the first-round has increased.

In ESPN's latest mock draft, the Lions choose to address the need at wide receiver, but also traded down one spot, as the Carolina Panthers are selecting at No. 7 and the Lions selecting at the No. 8 spot.

According to NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay, "There is one of the top four pass-catchers left here and a glaring void in the Detroit wide receiver room after Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. signed elsewhere. (Sorry, Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman aren't going to cut it as No. 1 options in a division that includes Davante Adams, Allen Robinson II, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.) Waddle is an elusive burner, giving new QB Jared Goff someone to look for early and often each week."

In all of McShay's 2021 mock drafts, Detroit has target a wide receiver.

McShay's first released mock draft had Detroit targeting LSU wideout Ja'Marr Chase.

His second mock draft saw Detroit select Alabama wideout DeVonta Smith.

Waddle reportedly has top-flight speed, as he ran a 4.37 40-yard dash coming out of high school.

He has proven that he is a threat to take it to the end zone any time he gets the ball, with his speed and explosiveness.

According to PFF, "Waddle missed most of the 2020 season due to a fractured ankle, but the Bama receiver was truly an explosive play waiting to happen in the four games he appeared in. He generated a Power 5-best 4.68 yards per route run, averaged 10.7 yards after the catch, teamed up for a perfect passer rating of 158.3 on his 29 targets, and hauled in 329 deep receiving yards."

