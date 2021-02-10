Lions Take Wide Receiver in Latest McShay Mock Draft

Read more on wide receiver DeVonta Smith being a possible draft target of the Detroit Lions.

The Detroit Lions may not be targeting a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft after all.

With the addition of Jared Goff to Detroit's roster, the Lions' front office may now turn its attention to building around the 26-year-old quarterback.

In ESPN's latest mock draft, the Lions choose to address the need at wide receiver.

According to ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay, "If Philly is on the clock and both Chase and Smith are still available, you'll see some smiles from new coach Dan Campbell and new QB Jared Goff. It would mean one of the talented pass-catchers would be there for them. Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola are all pending free agents, meaning the most productive wide receiver on the roster returning right now is Quintez Cephus, a fifth-round rookie who had 349 yards in 2020. It's a problem, but not one that the Heisman winner can't help solve. Smith is explosive, piling on 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns in his senior year."

McShay's first released mock draft had Detroit targeting LSU wideout Ja'Marr Chase.

Chase decided to opt out of the 2020 season to prepare for the upcoming draft.

As a sophomore, the talented wideout was the leading receiver in touchdowns and receiving yards in the nation.

McShay, maybe not too surprisingly, predicts Detroit will select one of college football's most talented offensive players at No. 7 this year.

In other previously released mock drafts, Detroit has also targeted quarterback Justin Fields and linebacker Micah Parsons with the No. 7 overall pick.

Many analysts believe Smith will end up being highly productive, no matter the scheme.

In the College Football Playoff national championship game against Ohio State, the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner secured 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. He failed to finish the contest, after injuring his finger early in the second half.

Alabama went on to win the national championship, 52-24.

The one knock on Smith is his size.

At this year's Senior Bowl, Smith refused to be weighed and measured.

According to SB Nation, "By refusing to step on the scale or up to the measuring tape does nothing to dispel those concerns and, honestly, only gives credence to the whispers (which absolutely should be taken with a grain of salt) that his playing weight is in the 160’s. Combined with a reported 40 time in the low-to-mid 4.5’s (per NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah), and things start to get iffy for Smith."

