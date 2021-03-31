Detroit Lions Hope To Be 'Serious Contenders' To Host 2024 NFL Draft

Read more on Rod Wood's comments regarding the Detroit Lions being a "serious contender" to host the 2024 NFL Draft

For many years, the NFL Draft was held in one location – Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

However, in recent years, the draft has been held in many different locations. Among these locations has been Chicago and Philadelphia.

Cleveland will host the 2021 NFL Draft, with Las Vegas also set to host one in the near future.

According to Detroit Lions team president Rod Wood, the Lions may be a location where rookies can live out their dreams of hearing their names called in the near future.

“We’re still very much in the mix,” Wood said of hosting a future NFL Draft. “Obviously, there’s been a rescheduling of the draft, given what happened last year. Vegas is gonna get slotted back in, and I’m pretty sure this year’s draft is gonna be in Cleveland with fairly large, socially distanced in-person gatherings. We’re hoping to be a serious contender for the 2024 draft, and we’re still in the mix for that.”

Wood mentioned that this year’s draft -- and the fact that it will be outside -- will allow for each team to send a number of fully-vaccinated people to attend in person.

Currently, the 2022 draft site has yet to be announced. The 2023 NFL Draft, meanwhile, will be held in Kansas City.

“We’re hoping to bring (the draft) to the city of Detroit,” Wood said. “Hopefully, by then, everything is fully reopened, and we can have hundreds of thousands of people downtown enjoying the draft in Detroit.”

No change in ticket prices, hope is for full stadiums

Speaking with the media, Wood noted that there would be no changes in ticket prices for fans to attend games. In addition, Wood said he hopes to have Ford Field full of fans for the upcoming season.

“No change (in ticket prices) from last year, which had no change from the prior year,” Wood said.

He says that making Ford Field a FEMA vaccination site could be a key in getting a larger amount of fans inside the stadium come the start of the season.

“I think if we continue on this trend, there’s a pretty good chance we’re going to have large gatherings of fans this fall,” Wood said. “Whether it’s a full stadium or not, I certainly hope it’s going to be way more than 750 fans. That’s for sure.”

While filling the stadium is not a guarantee, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Wood said that he and the rest of the organization are committed to doing whatever it takes.

“I’ve been talking to the state. I had a call with the state between the league meeting and this press conference today to keep the dialogue going. Obviously, we’re trying to do everything we can to help, by getting people vaccinated," Wood said.

Wood also said that the Lions have hopes of hosting some sort of in-person activities when it comes to minicamp. With the organization breaking in a new coach, having the in-person element of instruction will be helpful.

“I think the hope is by the time we would get to minicamp and the later stages of OTAs, it might start to feel more normal, like it would’ve been in prior years,” Wood said. “But, between now and then, I think there’s going to be some different protocols, and those are still being negotiated.”