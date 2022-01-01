Lions 3-Round 2022 NFL Mock Draft 3.0

The Detroit Lions get a potential generational pass rusher and address plenty of needs in this three-round 2022 mock draft.

Draft season is rapidly approaching, with only two games remaining for the Lions in the 2021 NFL campaign.

Thus, speculation has grown regarding what Brad Holmes & Co. are going to do with their top-two pick (presently projected to be the No. 2 overall selection) and throughout the rest of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Without further ado, here is my latest attempt at predicting what the Lions will do through the first three rounds of next year's draft.

First round, No. 2 overall: Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Michigan EDGE defender and Heisman finalist Aidan Hutchinson is already off the board, having gone to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1 overall.

It leaves Thibodeaux as the best player available and as the right player for Detroit to select with the No. 2 overall pick.

The 6-foot-5, 258-pounder recorded 50 total tackles, including 12 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass defensed during 11 games with the Ducks in 2021.

He has the ability to come right in to the Motor City and immediately upgrade the Lions' pass-rushing unit.

He'd be a home-run pick for Holmes and Detroit's front office here.

First round, No. 28 overall (via Matthew Stafford trade with L.A. Rams): Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

The Lions direly need to upgrade their wide receiving corps this offseason and make a big push towards doing so here by taking Dotson.

The 5-foot-11, 184-pound wideout caught 91 balls for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 contests during the 2021 campaign.

He can stretch a defense vertically, and could form a dynamic duo with slot receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for years to come.

The big-play threat is my pick for Holmes & Co. here.

Second round, No. 34 overall: Nevada QB Carson Strong

Detroit gets its quarterback of the future here.

Slotted to be a late first-rounder by a myriad of draft pundits, the strong-armed Strong -- no pun intended -- would be good value for the Lions early in the second round.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound traditional pocket passer has a knack for throwing the deep ball and for taking care of the football, according to The Draft Network's Drae Harris.

As Harris writes,

"One of his best assets is his ability to take care of the football. Nevada’s offense calls for big shots down the field, and he has been judicious in this regard. Some of his turnovers in the exposures I’ve graded were situations where his receivers let him down. Although the league seems to be trending away from this type of QB, this is someone who would thrive with an effective running game, good protection, and a sure-handed tight end."

In 12 regular season games in 2021, Strong threw for 36 touchdowns and 4,175 yards. He was also selected first-team All-Mountain West, and was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year.

At No. 34 overall, he'd be my pick for the Lions.

Third round, No. 66 overall: Penn State LB Brandon Smith

Make it two Penn State products for Holmes & Co. in the first three rounds of the 2022 draft.

Detroit needs linebacker help and gets it here by drafting Smith.

The 6-foot-3, 241-pounder logged 81 total tackles, including four for loss, to go along with five passes defensed and a forced fumble in 12 contests in '21.

Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft site, NFL Draft Bible, believes Smith's versatility makes him a name of note in the 2022 draft class.

According to NFL Draft Bible,

"Brandon Smith offers adequate versatility already; further, he can still grow in every aspect of his game. The Penn State outside linebacker is an excellent athlete who flashes against the run, in coverage and as a pass rusher. While he is consistently in position thanks to his traits and adequate play recognition, Smith struggles to finish plays. He practices poor tackling technique and is, consequently, inefficient at the contact point. His lack of experience in coverage also limits him, as he has developed negative tendencies that he must fix to succeed in the NFL. All the same, Smith is an enticing prospect whose athleticism and versatility make him a name to remember."

Sure, he's a work in progress, but a lot of prospects are come the third round and later. And who knows, with his high upside, he might just end up becoming the latest productive linebacker to come out of Happy Valley.

I wouldn't shy away from taking the former Nittany Lion at this spot in the draft.

Third round, No. 98 overall (projected compensatory pick from Kenny Golladay signing with N.Y. Giants): Baylor S Jalen Pitre

Detroit finally gets some secondary help with this pick here.

Pitre, in his final season at Baylor, amassed 70 total tackles, to go along with seven passes defensed, three fumble recoveries, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

The NFL Draft Bible believes that Pitre has "arguably" been the best safety in the nation this season.

As NFL Draft Bible's Jack Borowsky writes,

"Pitre is going to outplay his draft stock wherever he goes. He checks every box teams look for in a difference-making player and then some. It wouldn't be shocking to look back at the 2022 draft and view Pitre as one of the special players from the class."

It goes without saying that selecting the Baylor product this late in the third round would be great value for Holmes & Co. And, it'd be a great way for the Lions to close out Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft.