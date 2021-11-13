Is Jahan Dotson Lions' Wide Receiver of Future?

Read more on whether Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson should be targeted by the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft.

We all have seen the imaginary “Help Wanted” sign that hangs outside of Ford Field for quality NFL wide receivers.

Is Penn State’s quick, jack-of-all-trades wide receiver Jahan Dotson the answer for the future of the Detroit Lions?

This is how CBS Sports describes Dotson:

“Dotson has been electric this season for the Nittany Lions, and he threatens the defense at all three levels. He's not going to break a lot of tackles, but that assumes defenders are able to get their hands on him; he's as fast as he is elusive, and a legit home run threat every time he touches the ball.”

However, I must do a little deeper dive into this one. I agree with most of that, but I vehemently disagree with the last part of that statement.

I come from the scouting school that says, “The film does not lie.”

Would Dotson be an upgrade for Detroit at WR?

Yes, but that is not saying much. Almost anybody would be an upgrade over this collection of low-round draft choices and fringe free agents.

How good would Dotson be in Detroit? That is what they call a “loaded question.”

Drafting in the first, second or even the third round is like marrying somebody. They are yours, for better or for worse. Some can sell tickets and jerseys better than others, but the real question in the game of professional football is the following: Do they want to win?

With attendance at Ford Field declining, results are in demand -- and more than ever.

It is going to take more than catchy slogans and season-ticket campaigns to win back the fans again. What it's going to take is winning.

There is no question that Dotson has all the raw ability.

My only question is how much does he want to win.

#5 WR Jahan Dotson - 5-foot-11, 183 pounds

40-yard dash time: 4.33

Games reviewed in 2021: Ohio State, Auburn and Maryland

Grade: Third round

NFL comparable: Peter Warrick

Scouting Report

Versatile, athletic and slender-built receiver with burst, who only plays when he wants to. Can motion or take an end-around. Can take a direct snap, like he did against Ohio State. Can throw the ball, like he did against Penn State. He only has a faster-looking release getting into his route when he is the intended target. The rest of the time he shows a lethargic release. Route running looks sluggish way too often. Lazy route runner. This is a problem, because he does not clear out the area well when he is not the intended target. More quick than outright fast or elusive. Can snap it off and change direction quickly on routes. Can work all three route levels effectively.

Good-looking vertical. Good, but not great hands. Does have a tendency to body catch at times, and he is not sure-handed in any situation. Not a home-run hitter in terms of picking up yardage after the catch (YAC). Does not stay on his feet well enough and run through the catch. Slides sometimes attempting to make a catch when does not have to. Looks to go out of bounds too often. A half-hearted run blocker. He will wow at his pro day, but he just left a lot to be desired as a potential No. 1 or No. 2 receiver on a winning team. He did not do it for me. He only turns it on occasionally, and for the rest of the game, he looks like he is on auto-pilot. He is not nearly explosive enough when he gets his hands on the ball.

The Lions need more out of their receiver of the future. Yes, Dotson has the look and feel of being a playmaker, but it is deceiving. Dotson lacks what it takes to win from the neck up. Some team will fall for it in the first round - - teams always do. Let’s just hope it is not the Lions.

Attitudes are infectious. Detroit needs leaders on the field who will lead by example when it comes to showcasing how to win.

It needs guys who care about the game, not just guys who want to cash in on their natural ability.

Dotson’s game fits best on a perennial 4-13 team.

He is not good enough running after the catch in the short game, either. He does not show the ability to extend plays well at the short or intermediate route levels, after he makes receptions.

My first impression about Dotson was spot on: “Jack-of-all-trades." Only I forgot the most important part: "Master of none.”