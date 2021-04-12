Odds Lions Trade Down from No. 7 Overall Pick

Read more on the odds of the Detroit Lions deciding to trade down from the No. 7 overall pick

The No. 7 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft -- the Lions' first-round selection -- holds an immense amount of value.

At this juncture, three quarterbacks are expected to be taken with the first three picks -- Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Zach Wilson at No. 2 by the N.Y. Jets and either Justin Fields or Mac Jones by the San Francisco 49ers at No. 3.

The Atlanta Falcons possess the No. 4 overall selection, and could very well take longtime franchise passer Matt Ryan's successor. However, if they don't, Detroit becomes the team most likely to take the fourth signal-caller from the 2021 draft class.

In such a scenario, the No. 7 pick would certainly experience an uptick in value, and would arguably become the most valuable pick in the draft.

Detroit Lions

Regardless of what the Falcons choose to do, though, the onus is on Detroit's front office -- led by first-year general manager Brad Holmes -- to showcase genuine interest in drafting a QB.

As long as the Lions do, the franchise's phone lines will be clogged with calls on Day 1 of the draft (April 29).

Holmes & Co. subsequently have a great chance of receiving multiple enticing offers for their first-round selection.

And for the right package of picks, expect Detroit to pull the trigger on a trade to move down in the draft order.

It would only make sense for the Lions to look into the possibility of trading out of the pick, too.

As a rebuilding franchise, Holmes and Detroit's front-office brass, with six 2021 draft picks at their disposal presently, should be doing everything in their power to accumulate as many picks as possible.

And, by trading down, there's little-to-no doubt that the organization would be able to garner some valuable draft capital for this year and potentially next year.

I put the odds of the Lions deciding to trade down currently at 45 percent, with the caveat that the odds could increase -- and significantly -- as the draft draws nearer.

More from SI All Lions:

Roundtable: Who is Lions' Best Player?

Lions Have Not Had Success Drafting These Positions

3 Takeaways from Detroit Lions' 2021 Offseason

Could Kadarius Toney Be Lions Next Big-Play Wide Receiver?

Mock Draft Roundup: Long-Term Solution at Quarterback Surfaces for Lions