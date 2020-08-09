The discussion surrounding the 2020 college football season carries with it tremendous consequences based on the decisions made by university presidents.

On Saturday, the Mid-American Conference decided to cancel the 2020 fall football season -- becoming the first major conference to announce plans to not take the football field this fall.

On Sunday, it was announced that Big Ten university presidents have been meeting, presumably to decide whether or not to follow the lead of the MAC and pull the plug on the Big Ten football season.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has taken to Twitter to explain why he is in favor of suiting up this fall.

"People are at just as much, if not more risk, if we don’t play," Lawrence explained via social media. "Players will all be sent home to their own communities where social distancing is highly unlikely and medical care and expenses will be placed on the families if they were to contract COVID-19. Not to mention the players coming from situations that are not good for them/ their future and having to go back to that. Football is a safe haven for so many people. We are more likely to get the virus in everyday life than playing football."

The other side of the argument remains that there are far too many uncertainties that preclude universities from moving forward and playing in the fall.

As a result, several college football players have already made the decision to opt out of the 2020 season.

The ramifications of such a decision will be far-reaching. So, it is understandable that further discussions will and must be had.

Do you think the Big Ten should make the decision to cancel college football this fall?

Vote and comment below.

