The Detroit Lions were able to get a few of the players that missed practice Wednesday back out on the practice field Thursday.

Wide receiver DJ Chark, who did practice Wednesday, was not spotted at the portion of practice open to the media Thursday.

Aidan Hutchinson did not appear on the team's initial practice report and appears on his way to full health.

Detroit's defense line can use the added help from the No. 2 overall pick, as the Seahawks feature a rushing attack that is quite formidable.

After being asked about recent comments made by Seattle Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf's regarding Jeff Okudah being a lock down cornerback, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn explained that through the first three weeks, the young defensive back is currently performing at the level that made him a shutdown cornerback back at Ohio State.

"That's defense. Our job is to match our players up and then also be able scheme to take people out," Glenn said. "Regardless if there's a safety, there's a linebacker. We just play defense the way we have to play it to win."

Detroit Lions' Thursday Injury Report

