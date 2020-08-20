SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPolls
Search

Will Adjustments Be Made to Lions' Practice Drills Based on Injury Concerns?

John Maakaron

Last season, 16 members of the Detroit Lions roster were placed on the season-ending injured reserve list.

Head coach Matt Patricia has emphasized repeatedly his desire to monitor all aspects of Detroit's training regime in order to ensure players are safe and put in the best positions to succeed. 

But within the first week already, another player was placed on the injured reserve -- rookie defensive tackle Jashon Cornell.

One of the things that probably puts me in the worst mood is when somebody gets hurt. I think that for me as a coach, I'm always trying to make sure that we practice in the safest manner possible," Patricia said Thursday during a video conference. 

Will he consider making some changes to drills based upon the latest significant injury to his roster? 

"It's one of those deals where you have two drills going on at the same time. So I wasn't there. I'm always trying to figure out, is there a way that we could have been safer? That was just one of those things that happened in that particular case. It just looked like he stepped and there was an injury because of that," he said.

This past offseason, Detroit did make changes to their strength and conditioning staff. 

Josh Schuler was promoted to the head strength and conditioning coach, while Morris Henry and Tom Kanavy were hired on as assistant strength and conditioning coaches.

"You certainly wonder if maybe a little bit more offseason, a little bit more training, any of those things. You always go through that in your head -- just trying to make sure that the players are as safe as possible. Certainly, if there are drills that I see that I don't think are safe, the drill is going to be stopped as soon as I see it. And it's going to be corrected, certainly," Patricia explained.

As a result of Cornell's season-ending injury, Detroit worked out potential replacements for the defensive line in Will Clarke, Kendall Coleman, Jayrone Elliott, and Anthony Lanier Wednesday.

Related

Latest Criticisms of Detroit Lions Is Pointless

Kenny Golladay Tells Glover Quin: 'Nine Got That Dog in Him'

Lions Re-Signed Wide Receiver Chris Lacy

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

I think the topic of Lions injuries hasn’t been talked about enough. Good question today because it seems like it’s a lot with this regime

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lions Training Camp: 6 Takeaways from Day 2

Here are six takeaways from the Detroit Lions' second day of padded training camp practice.

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Latest Criticism of Detroit Lions Is Pointless

As ex-Lions players continue to criticize their former team, read more about the negative impact of their constant gripes.

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Kenny Golladay Tells Glover Quin: 'Nine Got That Dog in Him'

Read more of the recap of Kenny Golladay's appearance on Glover Quin's YouTube show.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Matthew Stafford Sets Standard for Teammates to Follow

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia explains how important it is for Matthew Stafford to set an example for his teammates.

John Maakaron

by

ATK49

Lions Re-Signed Wide Receiver Chris Lacy

Wide receiver Chris Lacy has rejoined the Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Detroit Lions Training Camp: Day 3 Live Blog

Make sure to check in regularly for all your Detroit Lions training camp news, updates, videos and highlights.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

D'Andre Swift Compares Himself To Christian McCaffrey

Read more on why Detroit Lions rookie D'Andre Swift compares himself to Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

Vito Chirco

by

ATK49

Detroit Lions Training Camp: Day 2 Live Blog

Make sure to check in regularly for all your Detroit Lions training camp news, updates, videos and highlights.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

8 Observations from Lions' First Padded Practice

Here are eight observations from the Detroit Lions first padded training camp practice of 2020.

Logan Lamorandier

by

JCM31179

Check the Report: Daniel Kelly Scouts RB D'Andre Swift

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly provides his scouting report on Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift

Daniel Kelly

by

Jmurdock