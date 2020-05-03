AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Patricia Explains Decision for Virtual Meetings

John Maakaron

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of Americans have been forced to work from home. 

In the age of social distancing, Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia is working from home like millions of Americans. 

The challenge of building a winning football team is immense, now imagine having the pressure of the "win-now" mandate given by ownership and changing many, if not all, offseason routines. 

The NFL allowed franchises to decide whether three days of player access would entail either virtual workouts or virtual teaching. 

Patricia chose virtual teaching, which will continue into Phase 2 of the modified offseason program. 

This week, Patricia had to organize a virtual Zoom video conference that included over 100 players and coaches.

“We decided to go with the classroom because I thought the teaching was some of the most important things that we need to do now, not only for the players but for the coaches," Patricia said via the Detroit Free Press. 

"We have a lot of new coaches and we have a lot of new stuff that’s going in. And quite frankly, the spring is a great time not only for the players but for the coaches to get better being coaches.”

Phase 2 begins May 11, then Phase 3 (organized team activities) begins June 1. A three-day rookie mini-camp will begin this upcoming Friday. 

Related

Lions' Decline Fifth-Year Option on LB Jarrad Davis

Analyst Predicts Detroit Lions Win Total for 2020 Season

Post-Draft Power Rankings List: Where Do Lions Rank?

Julian Okwara Can Be "High-Risk, High-Reward Pass Rusher" for Lions

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lions' Offense Could Be Sleeping Giant in 2020

Detroit Lions have made significant improvements to the offense, poised to have a breakout 2020 season

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

Lions Decline Fifth-Year Option on Jarrad Davis

Lions decide not to exercise fifth-year option on 2017 first-round pick

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Lions Mailbag: Remaining Free Agents, Hockenson and the Defensive Scheme

Logan Lamorandier takes a look at the remaining free agents and what to expect from Detroit Lions' T.J. Hockenson in his second season

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever

Get to Know the Lions' 2020 Draft Class

Vito Chirco takes a look at each player in the Detroit Lions' 2020 NFL Draft class

Vito Chirco

by

Andria m

3 Reasons Why Jeff Okudah Will Be a Better Pro Corner than Damon Arnette

Three reasons why Detroit Lions' Jeff Okudah will be a better pro corner than Damon Arnette

Dakota Brecht

by

Lions4Ever

2020 Lions Depth Chart: Running Backs

Exploring how the Lions may utilize their running backs corps in 2020

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

3 Concerns with Lions 2020 Draft Class

One week following the NFL Draft, let's take a closer look into some possible issues with the Lions draft haul

John Maakaron

by

The Karras Gamble

Ranking Bob Quinn's Drafts as Detroit General Manager

Find out which NFL Draft was Bob Quinn's best as Detroit Lions general manager

Logan Lamorandier

by

Andria m

WR Marvin Jones Discusses Offseason Workouts

Find out the unique method veteran wide receiver Marvin Jones trains during the offseason

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Buy or Sell: Matthew Stafford is Better than Kirk Cousins

An interesting online debate emerged Thursday regarding two NFC North quarterbacks

John Maakaron

by

Andria m