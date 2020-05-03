Patricia Explains Decision for Virtual Meetings

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of Americans have been forced to work from home.

In the age of social distancing, Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia is working from home like millions of Americans.

The challenge of building a winning football team is immense, now imagine having the pressure of the "win-now" mandate given by ownership and changing many, if not all, offseason routines.

The NFL allowed franchises to decide whether three days of player access would entail either virtual workouts or virtual teaching.

Patricia chose virtual teaching, which will continue into Phase 2 of the modified offseason program.

This week, Patricia had to organize a virtual Zoom video conference that included over 100 players and coaches.

“We decided to go with the classroom because I thought the teaching was some of the most important things that we need to do now, not only for the players but for the coaches," Patricia said via the Detroit Free Press.

"We have a lot of new coaches and we have a lot of new stuff that’s going in. And quite frankly, the spring is a great time not only for the players but for the coaches to get better being coaches.”

Phase 2 begins May 11, then Phase 3 (organized team activities) begins June 1. A three-day rookie mini-camp will begin this upcoming Friday.

