AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Post-Draft NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Lions Ranked?

Dakota Brecht

With the 2020 NFL Draft in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to take a look at where the NFL analysts around the media world ranked the Lions after their draft.

“Around the NFL” writer Dan Hanzus ranked the Lions 30th in the NFL. Here was his reasoning:

“The Lions had the worst pass defense in the league last season, so it's hard to argue with their decision to stay at No. 3 overall and take Ohio State standout Jeff Okudah. Okudah and Darius Slay would have made for a killer pairing in the secondary, but Desmond Trufant is a solid second banana if Okudah becomes a star, as many predict. Second-round pick D'Andre Swift is Detroit's latest swing for a legit answer at running back. (Are we inching into Curse of Barry Sanders territory here?) Swift should add another dimension to the Lions' passing game, as well, and Matthew Stafford is no doubt pleased with back-to-back guard picks in Rounds 3 and 4. Is there enough here to compete for a playoff spot? The jobs of GM Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia may depend on it.”

Bleacher Report also released its full power rankings, and had the Lions ranked a little higher than NFL.com did.

It has the Lions ranked No. 27 in the NFL, with a promising outlook for the 2020 season: 

"Their offseason, some of the moves they made in free agency seemed a little desperate to some of their peers. We know that jobs are on the line there. Ownership came out last year and said, 'Hey, we're not firing people now, but we expect to make the playoffs the following year.' They still have some holes there—Darius Slay, get rid of one of their best players for a [third-round pick] and a [fifth-round pick].

The Lions addressed the loss of Slay with the signing of veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant and the selection of Jeff Okudah at No. 3 overall, and they bolstered the pass rush with edge-rusher Julian Okwara. D'Andre Swift offers added punch to the ground game and gives quarterback Matthew Stafford another target.

The Lions look better on paper. The question is whether the improvement will be drastic enough to stave off another regime change and reset a year from now.”

Let’s look now at where Sports Illustrated's The MMQB ranked Detroit head man Matt Patricia & Co. It ranked the Lions 25th, and had this to say:

“The Lions ended the season on the league’s longest losing streak and we had them ranked last the week after the Super Bowl. Apparently our panel is feeling optimistic.”

The best ranking for the Lions comes courtesy of USA Today's Nate Davis, who has the Lions ranked No. 22.

Davis opined that the Lions are "perhaps quietly on cusp of significant jump given resources devoted to reducing load on QB Matthew Stafford while keeping him upright."

If you were ranking the Lions, where would you place them?

Related 

2021 Mock Drafts Have Lions Picking in Top 10

Free-Agent EDGE Defender Markus Golden Would Upgrade Lions' Pass Rush

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NFL Draft Day 2 Open Thread | Live Blog

The SI All Lions crew presents its LIVE blog for rounds two and three of the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

SI Draft Tracker

Detroit GM Bob Quinn Calls D'Andre Swift a "Playmaker"

Big things are in store for D'Andre Swift with the Detroit Lions

Vito Chirco

by

Lionsmain

Do the Lions Still Need to Upgrade Backup QB Position?

Lions did not draft a quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain

Quinn Explains Why Lions Didn't Bluff and Select Tagovailoa

Lions general manager Bob Quinn appeared on 97.1 The Ticket's Morning Show

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain

Julian Okwara Can Be "High-Risk, High-Reward Pass Rusher" for Lions

Detroit Lions' Julian Okwara can be "high-risk, high-reward pass rusher"

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

2021 Mock Drafts Have Lions Picking in Top-10

According to Vegas odds, Detroit Lions will be selecting in the top-10 of the 2021 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

EDGE Defender Markus Golden Would Upgrade Lions' Pass Rush

Our Logan Lamorandier opines why Markus Golden would upgrade Detroit Lions' pass rush

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

2020 NFL Draft Open Thread/Live Blog

The SI All Lions crew presents its LIVE blog for the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Lions 2020 Draft Class Ranked 11th in NFL

Lions draft class is ranked in top half of NFL by Dane Brugler of The Athletic

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Lions Release Four Players Following 2020 NFL Draft

Lions announced release of four players

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever