With the 2020 NFL Draft in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to take a look at where the NFL analysts around the media world ranked the Lions after their draft.

“Around the NFL” writer Dan Hanzus ranked the Lions 30th in the NFL. Here was his reasoning:

Bleacher Report also released its full power rankings, and had the Lions ranked a little higher than NFL.com did.

It has the Lions ranked No. 27 in the NFL, with a promising outlook for the 2020 season:

"Their offseason, some of the moves they made in free agency seemed a little desperate to some of their peers. We know that jobs are on the line there. Ownership came out last year and said, 'Hey, we're not firing people now, but we expect to make the playoffs the following year.' They still have some holes there—Darius Slay, get rid of one of their best players for a [third-round pick] and a [fifth-round pick]. The Lions addressed the loss of Slay with the signing of veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant and the selection of Jeff Okudah at No. 3 overall, and they bolstered the pass rush with edge-rusher Julian Okwara. D'Andre Swift offers added punch to the ground game and gives quarterback Matthew Stafford another target. The Lions look better on paper. The question is whether the improvement will be drastic enough to stave off another regime change and reset a year from now.”

Let’s look now at where Sports Illustrated's The MMQB ranked Detroit head man Matt Patricia & Co. It ranked the Lions 25th, and had this to say:

“The Lions ended the season on the league’s longest losing streak and we had them ranked last the week after the Super Bowl. Apparently our panel is feeling optimistic.”

The best ranking for the Lions comes courtesy of USA Today's Nate Davis, who has the Lions ranked No. 22.

Davis opined that the Lions are "perhaps quietly on cusp of significant jump given resources devoted to reducing load on QB Matthew Stafford while keeping him upright."

If you were ranking the Lions, where would you place them?

