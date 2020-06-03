AllLions
Matt Patricia's New Offseason Priority

Jason Ross Jr.

For Matt Patricia, this is typically the time of the year when OTA offseason workouts are wrapping up, mandatory minicamps are about a week away, and training camps for all 32 teams are on the horizon. 

Just so happens that 2020 isn’t the typical year. 

A return to normalcy is perhaps murkier than ever right about now, but in some respects, finding a new normal can be just what society needs. 

In light of recent events in our country regarding racial prejudice against African-Americans, an uprising has commenced, and athletes have decided to take part. 

Patricia has always prided himself on constantly absorbing new information; learning for the purpose of helping his players succeed. 

He’s now learning for a different purpose. Recognizing that vulnerability and openness can perhaps be the most positive skill for a coach to possess. 

A lesson that Patricia is embracing more than ever right now. 

Patricia told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, “You walk in there and say, ‘Fellas, listen, I love you and I’m here for you. But I’m here to listen right now, and just know that I have your back. And I support you and I’m here for you because I love you. But I really think I gotta listen.’’ 

Coaches and people in power coming to grips with the raw feelings of their employees is what the NFL, pro sports, and society need right now. 

When the season will start, when and where training camp will begin, it is all simply secondary to human emotion. 

Click here to read the entire Albert Breer MMQB report.

