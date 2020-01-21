LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Quinn: "I'm Totally Comfortable and Happy Matthew Stafford's Our Quarterback"

John Maakaron

During a radio guest appearance on Sirius XM's "Late Hits" on Monday, Lions general manager Bob Quinn was asked by host Alex Marvez to address speculation the organization could select a quarterback in the higher rounds of this years NFL draft.

Predictably, Quinn gave Matthew Stafford a ringing endorsement. 

Here is Quinn's full response to Marvez's question. 

"I'm totally comfortable and happy that Matthew Stafford's our quarterback. He's going to be in full health once the offseason program starts it's course. He is pretty much at full health right now. Talked to him about ten days ago. He (Stafford) was in the office, so he is feeling great. 

He's in a good mindset. He's excited. He's a competitor. So for him to miss half a season, it was hard on him. But he did a great job with our backup quarterbacks. We went through a couple guys. We had another injury at quarterback a couple of weeks after Matthew went down. 

Behind the scenes, seeing him in a different light. Since I have been there, he has been at every practice and every game. He's been at every practice and every game, but he wasn't participating the second half of the season. 

But to see him in coach mode, it was pretty cool to see because he really cares about not only our team, but his teammates. His leadership and him helping those other young quarterbacks really learn our system on the fly when he went down. I feel great about Matthew. He's going to come back strong and we're ready to go for next year."

Related

GM Bob Quinn Will Begin Evaluation of 2019 Season Next Week

3 Senior Bowl Cornerback Prospects for Lions 

What Are Your Expectations for 2020 Lions' Season?

4 Lions' Second-Round Draft Busts

Video: GM Bob Quinn Talks with Dan Miller of Fox 2 Detroit 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Danm426
Danm426

Nice guys finish last. Is this a church group or a football team?

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GM Bob Quinn Will Begin Evaluation of 2019 Season Next Week

General Manager Bob Quinn was interviewed Monday evening on NFL radio.

John Maakaron

by

Rafaelto

What Are Your Expectations for Lions' 2020 Season?

Ownership has told Bob Quinn and Co. it's win-now mode. What are your expectations for the Lions 2020 season?

John Maakaron

by

LionsLifer

Columnist Writes, "Tannehill has been Slightly Better" than Stafford

Pat Caputo of Oakland Press writes Ryan Tannehill's career has been slightly better than Matthew Stafford's

John Maakaron

by

Danm426

3 Senior Bowl Cornerback Prospects for the Lions

Detroit should pay attention to these cornerbacks this week during the Senior Bowl

Logan Lamorandier

NFL Teams Have Interest in Former Lions QB Dan Orlovsky

Could ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky become a coach in the NFL?

John Maakaron

by

Da Ti

4 Lions Second-Round Draft Busts

Detroit can ill-afford to miss on this year's second-round draft selection

Vito Chirco

Why Jeff Okudah Will Be Lions' Pick at No. 3

Our Vito Chirco opines why Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah will be the Lions' selection at No. 3 overall

Vito Chirco

by

gbossa

4 Must Watch Free Agents During AFC/NFC Title Games

Lions fans should pay attention to these players during Sunday's championship games

John Maakaron

Top 5 "Goin' Nuts With TJ" Moments

Rachel Marie takes a look at the top five moments from this past season's episodes of the DetroitLions.com video series "Goin' Nuts With TJ"

rachelmariesports

3 Players Lions Must Avoid Selecting with Third Pick

Lions would likely regret selecting these three players in 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron