Everyone's Saying the Same Thing About Matthew Stafford After Defeating Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford continues to be a polarizing player in the National Football League.

Prior to his stellar performance against the Arizona Cardinals, the debate again waged on regarding the 33-year-old's capability of leading his team to victory against a quality opponent.

Last week, Dan Orlovsky and Stephen A. Smith even debated on ESPN which quarterback they would want for one game ahead of the Monday Night Football contest that featured two of the best team's in the league.

"I felt good about it," Stafford said following the Rams 30-23 victory. "There were some things that you obviously want back ... but I felt like we managed the game really well."

"We're playing good," said Aaron Donald. "We ain't arrived. We still got to do things to get us in a great position that we want to be in."

Prior to the road victory, Stafford had a record 0-17 against teams that were five games or more above .500, 0-9 against teams that had 10 wins or more and 10-70 against teams with a winning record.

That all changed with the performance Stafford had in front of a nationally televised audience, as he finished 23 of 30 for 287 yards and three touchdowns.

The victory also ended the veteran quarterbacks three-game losing streak on Monday Night Football.

Here is a sample of the reaction to Stafford and the Ram's Week 14 performance.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER