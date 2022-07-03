Former Detroit Lions quarterback is on the verge of passing for 50,000 yards in the NFL.

Matthew Stafford is now among the class of signal-callers who can claim they have hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

In his first NFL season away from the Detroit Lions, the veteran quarterback was able to put together a postseason run that culminated in the Los Angeles Rams defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.

Stafford, 34, is now on the verge of a prestigious passing milestone.

Entering his 14th NFL season, Stafford currently sits at 49,995 career passing yards.

If he is able to suit up and play against the Buffalo Bills in the season opener for the Rams, he will tie Drew Brees for the fewest games needed to order to reach 50,000 career passing yards.

According to NFL.com, "Matthew Stafford (49,995 career pass yards) needs five passing yards in his next game to tie Drew Brees for the fewest games (183) to reach 50,000 career pass yards all-time. Stafford and the Rams open the season against the Bills in the NFL Kickoff Game on Sept. 8.

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

At Rams minicamp, Stafford did not throw since he had a anti-inflammatory shot in his elbow in March.

It is expected the former Lions franchise quarterback will be fully cleared before training camp.

“I still have a lot of work to do, physically, just to get ready to go and to feel like I’m entering camp in peak position to go out there and play at a high level. As I’m progressing personally through my program, kinda getting ready to go, I’ll be around the guys," Stafford said, via The Athletic. "We’ll be finding time. It’s the great thing about being in Southern California; everyone wants to be here anyways.”