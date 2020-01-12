Fan Spotted Wearing Stafford Jersey at Arrowhead
John Maakaron
Lions fans at home enjoying a Sunday of NFL playoff action were surprised at something they saw on their televisions.
A Matthew Stafford jersey?
Yes, a fan in Kansas City was spotted wearing a Stafford jersey at Arrowhead stadium.
Check out these responses from those who were wondering why someone would wear a Detroit Lions jersey at an AFC divisional playoff game.
Related
Did the Lions Pass on the Next Great NFL Coach?
Brayden Coombs Hired as Next Lions Special Teams Coordinator