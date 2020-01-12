LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Fan Spotted Wearing Stafford Jersey at Arrowhead

John Maakaron

Lions fans at home enjoying a Sunday of NFL playoff action were surprised at something they saw on their televisions. 

A Matthew Stafford jersey?

Yes, a fan in Kansas City was spotted wearing a Stafford jersey at Arrowhead stadium. 

Check out these responses from those who were wondering why someone would wear a Detroit Lions jersey at an AFC divisional playoff game.

Related

Did the Lions Pass on the Next Great NFL Coach?

Brayden Coombs Hired as Next Lions Special Teams Coordinator

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Did the Lions Pass on the Next Great NFL Coach?

The Lions interviewed Mike Vrabel before hiring current head coach Matt Patricia

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Could Sam Martin Be on His Way out of Motown?

Our Vito Chirco offers his opinion on whether or not longtime Lions punter Sam Martin could be on his way out of town

Vito Chirco

5 Free Agents to Watch During Divisional Playoffs

Lions fans should pay attention to these players this weekend

John Maakaron

Brayden Coombs Hired as Lions Special Teams Coordinator

Coombs spent last 10 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals organization.

John Maakaron

Pros and Cons of Lions Acquiring QB Case Keenum

Lions are desperately in need of a veteran backup quarterback. Should the organization acquire veteran QB Case Keenum?

John Maakaron

by

Frip

Who is Lions' Answer to Fix Problems on Defensive Line?

Who is the answer to help the Detroit Lions defensive line?

John Maakaron

Should Lions Pick Up LB Jarrad Davis' 5th-Year Option?

Lions have an interesting decision to make on LB Jarrad Davis

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions1960

NFL Draft: 5 Players Lions Must Have Their Eyes On

Watch Rachel Marie's NFL Draft Game

rachelmariesports

3 Potential Lions Cap Casualties

Our Logan Lamorandier takes a look at three Lions players that could be cap casualties this offseason

Logan Lamorandier

Evaluating Tough Roster Decisions for GM Bob Quinn

These players could save the Lions a significant amount of cap space if released

John Maakaron