Did the Lions Pass on the Next Great NFL Coach?

Did Lions General Manager Bob Quinn pass on hiring the next great NFL head coach?

After Jim Caldwell was let go following the 2017 season, Quinn and Co. began the process of searching for the next head coach.

It would be Quinn's first extensive search to find the coach who would be tasked with meeting greater expectations.

Quinn believed that the organization had peaked under the leadership of Jim Caldwell.

It was time to take the next step forward. Just making the playoffs was no longer the goal. Many felt that Caldwell simply could not reach those challenging goals.

Former NFL linebacker Mike Vrabel was the third candidate to interview for the Lions job. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter had interviewed prior.

During the hiring process following the 2017 season, many people across the country became infatuated with Vrabel.

Two years ago, Peter King of MMQB wrote: "Overall, the enthusiasm about Vrabel stems from these facts: He played on winning teams and know what it takes to win; he carries a lot of Bill Belichick with him from eight years as a Patriot; he has a commanding presence in front of players; and he's seen as a unifier who can help build a winner. Fair or unfair, that's his rep in NFL circles at the start of this hiring process. Don't underestimate the Belichick connection."

Ultimately, Quinn decided to hire a coach with more experience and someone he had a much closer personal relationship with.

Matt Patricia was the defensive coordinator of the New England Patriots for the six seasons prior to being named Detroit's coach.

Fast forward two years.

Both Patricia and Quinn are firmly on the hot seat with fans and Lions upper management.

Detroit's defense was ineffective the majority of the 2019 season.

More worrisome, there are very few signs that Patricia's scheme will produce the intended results on the field.

Ownership is clearly unhappy that the organization has taken steps backwards under Patricia's leadership. A mandate was given for the team to be in playoff contention in 2020.

Meanwhile, Vrabel and the Titans have defeated the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens on the road in the postseason.

Vrabel has been credited with working with his coaching staff to create a game-plan to limit quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense.

Then there is Vrabel's decision to change directions at quarterback after Week 7 this season.

The Titans were sitting with a record of 2-4 and the decision was made to play quarterback Ryan Tannehill instead of Marcus Mariota.

The offense was in disarray and Vrabel made the tough call. He explained that he was trying to spark the offense and was hoping Tannehill would provide more stability than Mariota.

"We're trying to get a little spark, trying to evaluate what we're doing and how we're functioning as an offense. It just felt like now was the time, and sitting at that game, sitting where I was -- made the decision during the game and then was just able to think about it, evaluate it and make a decision to try to spark the offense, to try to do something to get us going, to score some points and to help us win," Vrabel explained.

As the two franchises have moved in opposite directions the past two season, it makes Quinn's decision to hire Patricia that much more questionable.

Do you think the Lions hired the wrong coach? Vote and comment below.

