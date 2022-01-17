Mike McCarthy Joining Lions Coaching Staff Would Propel Organization to Super Bowl

Could Mike McCarthy get fired as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys?

The misfortunes of the Dallas Cowboys could one day propel the Detroit Lions into the stratosphere of big-time NFL football.

After a sloppy playoff game that saw the Cowboys get called for 14 penalties and the offensive coaching staff mismanage play-calling at the end of the game, head coach Mike McCarthy could be on the hot seat.

“It was quite a letdown --quite a letdown,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters. “We’ve got good players in there. Really good players. Very disappointing that we couldn’t get it done. I would like to say that when I look at the year, I feel one way. But, the year, a big part of it when you’ve got a team like this, is winning tonight. And, we didn’t get it done tonight, and that’s big-time disappointing."

Jones added, “When you get this combination of players together, you need to have success. Because we all know how it goes in the NFL. The whole thing is set up to take away from the best and add to the ones that need improvement. Personnel-wise, I think we have one of the best.”

The Cowboys' outspoken owner did not want to address McCarthy's coaching future, especially not after a disappointing playoff loss.

“I don’t even want to discuss anything like that, at this particular time," Jones said. "No discussion of anything. I’m not going to discuss coaching, the preparation, any of those things. That’s not on the table. The game speaks for itself.”

In Detroit, Anthony Lynn was recently dismissed as offensive coordinator, after only one season in Motown.

McCarthy's vast experience and success working in the NFC North with the Green Bay Packers would instantly resonate with Detroit's young roster on offense.

The pieces are in place for Detroit's offense to take strides forward in 2022, especially if a top-flight wideout is added to the roster in the draft or via free agency.

Quarterback Jared Goff would also benefit from working under McCarthy, as he looks to build upon his first season in Motown.

While Campbell took over calling plays, collaborating with McCarthy would certainly result in the balance of running the football and explosive offensive plays.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said he expects Dallas to retain McCarthy, and is "very confident" a head coaching change will not occur this offseason.

For Detroit, the search for its next offensive coordinator rolls on, and could up landing on a candidate who is already serving on the current coaching staff.

One thing that is clear is that adding McCarthy to Detroit's coaching staff would propel the organization to a higher degree of success and at a pretty quick rate.