Draft Analyst Charles Davis Explains Detroit Lions Draft Needs

Charles Davis has reportedly been hired by CBS Sports to replace analyst Dan Fouts as the No. 2 NFL analyst for the upcoming 2020 season.

Ian Eagle and Davis will be paired together in the booth to call games.

Davis joined Detroit Lions team reporter Tori Petry to discuss Detroit's draft needs and potential prospects he sees fitting the Lions this season.

"Here are the spots I consider valuable," Davis said. "Obviously, corner. Darius Slay now no longer being there. I thought it was a need before. And that slots perfectly if indeed the Lions are interested in a guy like Jeff Okudah from Ohio State. I think big people across the defensive front is still a screaming need. "Snacks" Harrison no longer there, A'Shawn Robinson. Who jumps in and fills that void? A Derrick Brown from Auburn is sitting right there. That's a possibility.

Davis added, "We say it every year don't we. Running back! I know Kerryon Johnson is highly thought of, but he has been dinged a lot in his short career. Can you find that runner or someone to at least supplement and complement him. Each time we saw each other, the Lions started a different running back. To me, it's still the ongoing -- finding someone there. There are other position needs, but to me, those are the top ones.

