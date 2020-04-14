AllLions
Why WR Chase Claypool Would Make Detroit Lions Offense Unstoppable

John Maakaron

Note Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool impressed many with his combine workout. 

His skill set was on full-display and some felt he significantly boosted his draft status with his measureables and his performance in Indianapolis.

He recorded 19 reps in the bench press, a 40.5-inch vertical jump and ran a 4.42 40-yard dash.

He is the only wide receiver weighing over 230 pounds to break 4.45 in the 40-yard dash since Calvin Johnson achieved that feat back in 2007. 

At 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds, Claypool would provide Detroit's offense a needed shot in the arm.

Without question, the Fighting Irish alum is among the best run blockers in the class of receivers, so his presence instantly aids the Lions offense.

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell could decide to utilize Claypool along with T.J. Hockenson and Jesse James to create extreme mismatches for opposing defensive coordinators to try and figure out. 

Or Claypool you could line up on the inside in multiple receiver sets and match up against opposing linebackers. 

At this time, starters Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are not signed beyond the 2020 season. 

Selecting Claypool could signal the end of Marvin Jones' time in Detroit, but could provide the offense with an additional deep-threat and red-zone target for years to come.

In the offseason, Detroit agreed to terms with wide receivers Geronimo Allison and Geremy Davis and return Marvin Hall, Travis Fulgham, Tom Kennedy, Chris Lacy, Victor Bolden and Jonathan Duhart.

Comments (1)
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

Would make Stafford SUPER Happy!

