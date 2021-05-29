Odds WR Julio Jones Is Traded to Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions could be among the many franchises who are exploring acquiring veteran wideout Julio Jones.

Jones, who's recent appearance on FS1's 'Undisputed' caused quite the stir, is highly unlikely to return to the team that drafted him.

During an impromptu phone call with host Shannon Sharpe, the veteran wideout expressed that he definitely wanted to play for a different organization in 2021.

The Falcons were reportedly blindsided by the comments.

It remains unclear if Jones was aware he was on the air live at the time, although recent reports indicate he was unaware he was on live television.

According to a recent ESPN trade simulation, the Detroit Lions were among the franchises who passed on Jones.

"For Lions fans, it would be a match made in heaven. Detroit certainly needs help at the position, could afford it and wants a star to draw attendance," writes Eric Woodyard. "Plus, he would be a culture fit. But it is unlikely to happen because the Lions are in the midst of a complete rebuild, and trading away valuable assets and draft capital to land an aging receiver doesn't make sense with the direction they're headed under the new regime."

The Lions could certainly use the additional help at wide receiver, as many analysts and pundits are not exactly thrilled with the receiving corps new quarterback Jared Goff is working with.

Despite what Jones could bring to the table, it remains a long shot that he would end up playing in Motown.

So, the odds of Jones being traded to the Lions are: Five percent

