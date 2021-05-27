Social Media Reacts: Adding Todd Gurley Does Not Make Sense

Majority of Detroit Lions fans do not understand why Todd Gurley would be added to the roster at this time.

Running back Todd Gurley provided fans of the Detroit Lions a thrilling memory last season.

In Week 7, Gurley accidentally scored a touchdown for the Atlanta Falcons instead of simply falling at the goal line. His unfortunate decision allowed Matthew Stafford and the Lions' offense a chance to march down the field to win the game, 23-22.

According to ESPN, that Lions are hosting the veteran running back for a visit on Thursday.

Gurley was selected with the No. 10 overall pick by the Los Angles Rams in 2015 NFL draft.

The 26-year-old running back twice led the league in rushing before injuries derailed his career.

The Rams cut Gurley prior to his arrival in Atlanta last season.

With the tryout, general manager Brad Holmes is likely seeking to determine what Gurley has left in the tank.

Adding the veteran would add competition to an already talented running backs room.

D'Andre Swift expressed in his latest media session that he would welcome the competition with a player who also donned the Georgia Bulldogs uniform.

Despite repeated attempts over the past several years to add veteran running backs to the roster, Detroit has not seen any tangible returns in the rushing attack.

Here is a sample of how supporters of the Lions view Gurley potentially being added to the 2021 roster:

