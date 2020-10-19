Odds the Lions Go 4-0 the Next Month of the Season

The Detroit Lions are now entering the easier portion of their schedule.

Following their 34-16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit has the potential to stack up some victories in order to even up their record.

Detroit could even see their record surpass the .500 mark with solid play the next few weeks.

In his latest "Monday Morning Quarterback" column for Sports Illustrated, Albert Breer expressed that supporters should not count out the Lions just yet.

According to Breer, "The Lions might be feisty from here. At 2–3, they’re a game out of the NFC playoff picture and their schedule softens up over the next few weeks (at Atlanta, Indianapolis, at Minnesota, Washington and at Carolina between now and Thanksgiving). Don’t count them out yet."

Detroit's roster is well aware of the importance of getting better daily and that the possibility of making the postseason will most likely be dependent upon what happens these next four weeks.

“There is a lot at stake right now, but also, our season is at stake. Right now, we’re fighting to bring our season back. We’re fighting for that playoff spot right there. Right now, we just got to take it one week at a time," safety Tracy Walker said following Detroit's victory over Jacksonville. "Control what we can control right now. That’s the outlook we taking. Yeah, that’s what we said all week. We said we’re trying to control what we can control and take it one day at a time (and) one game at a time. Like I said, as long as we continue to keep up doing what we doing right now, the sky is the limit. That’s the outlook we taking right now.”

The toughest foe will most likely be the Indianapolis Colts, as they currently have a 4-2 record and feature veteran quarterback Philip Rivers and a promising young rookie running back in Jonathan Taylor.

Detroit goes on the road this week to face off against an Atlanta team that recently fired head coach Dan Quinn, but features an offense led by Matt Ryan that can be quite explosive through the air.

My best bet is that Detroit will play at or near .500 all season. So, I am saying Detroit will go 2-2 the next four weeks.

Odds the Lions win their next four games: Five percent

