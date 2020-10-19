Lions' Week 6 Offensive Grades

The Lions came out of the bye, and got a much-needed 34-16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday.

D'Andre Swift led the way on offense with a career day, and the defense played its best football of the season.

Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford played a solid four quarters of football, making just enough throws to get Detroit the Week 6 win.

Without further ado, here are the grades for the entire offense after this weekend's contest in Jacksonville.

Quarterback

Stafford didn't light up the stat sheet, finishing 19-of-31 for 223 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

But, he ultimately did enough for the Lions to win, helping them beat a hapless Jaguars team in convincing fashion.

And he pulled off a few impressive throws along the way.

He threw a Patrick Mahomes-esque sidearm pass to tight end Jesse James in the first quarter that has since gone viral, and uncorked a 48-yard pass to Kenny Golladay in the third quarter on a play which became a free one after Jacksonville jumped offsides.

Most importantly, both plays were a part of touchdown drives.

He also unloaded a sidearm pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson for a touchdown on the drive which included the bomb to Golladay.

It was good to see Stafford mixing it up throughout the day, connecting on some short passes and some deep ones.

And it earned him a solid mark for his Week 6 performance.

Grade: B

Running backs

Swift stole the show on the offensive side of the ball Sunday.

He rushed a career-high 14 times for a career-best 116 yards and two touchdowns.

His afternoon included a 54-yard run in the first quarter, which was part of a touchdown drive that was capped off by a one-yard run from none other than Swift himself.

By the end of the day, the former Georgia running back found himself a part of rarefied company, too.

He became the first Lions rookie back to accumulate 100-plus yards on the ground and to rush for two scores since Detroit legend Barry Sanders did so in 1989 against the Chicago Bears (26 carries for 120 yards and two TDs).

Veteran back Adrian Peterson also contributed a score on the ground for the second straight game.

All of this leads to the highest mark of the season for Detroit's running backs group.

Grade: A

Wide receivers/tight ends

Kenny Golladay was the MVP of this group in Week 6.

The fourth-year wideout finished with four receptions for a season-high 105 yards.

No one else had a huge day catching the football, as Danny Amendola is the only other receiver that amassed north of 25 reception yards Sunday (two receptions for 31 yards).

Meanwhile, Hockenson was responsible for the lone TD reception of the afternoon among Detroit's pass-catchers, and Marvin Jones Jr. produced another disappointing performance, with just two catches for eight yards on five targets.

All in all, it was a very average day from Detroit's receivers as a whole.

Grade: C+

Offensive line

Dehydration issues and all -- both Tyrell Crosby and Halapoulivaati Vaitai had to leave early as a result -- the offensive line put together a fairly solid performance.

Eight linemen, in total, played, and they accounted for no sacks and helped clear the way for Swift's career day.

On Swift's 54-yard dash, Jonah Jackson, Detroit's most consistently productive rookie through the first five games, played a pivotal role in paving a path for the first-year back.

Despite all the positives, the line was responsible for its fair share of penalties, too.

Among them were a holding penalty called against center Frank Ragnow that negated a big run from Swift and a false start committed by left tackle Taylor Decker.

So, the O-line wasn't perfect, but it was more than good enough at opening up holes for the run game and keeping Stafford clean.

Overall, it was a job well done by the line -- despite the Florida heat -- Sunday in Jacksonville.

Grade: B

