Lions Players Show Support for Kenny Golladay to Get New Contract

John Maakaron

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay is still willing to negotiate with the Detroit Lions for a long-term contract extension during the season.

On Friday, he played coy with reporters who asked about the status of a new deal.

"I don’t think nothing came out yet," a smiling Golladay said. 

"I’m going to just play the season and if a contract gets done, it gets done. And if it takes till the end of the season, then it takes till the end of the season," he said. "If it doesn’t happen, then, it doesn’t happen. Just keep moving forward. Only thing I can really control right now is my play on the field and the energy I bring on the field every day." 

On Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit's best offensive weapon secured four receptions for 105 yards.

Following the game, he took to social media to potentially send a message to Detroit's general manager. 

"This s**t going to cost you. Don't let that go over y'all head," Golladay posted on Instagram.

Several of his teammates commented on his post to express their support of him receiving a hefty, new contract.

"Boy certified!! Pay that man," wrote Kerryon Johnson.

"No BS," wrote D'Andre Swift.

"Cheese, please," wrote Quintez Cephus.

"Come heavy or don't come at all," commented Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

There is still a certain level of debate as to whether Golladay is a complete receiver worthy of being compensated among the league's best wide receivers. 

But, with each week he puts up solid numbers, the asking price is surely going up. 

